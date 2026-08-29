Editor-at-Large Ranjani Iyer Mohanty and global social-impact leader Barun Mohanty examine the rise of India’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical youth movement born amid anger over exam irregularities and scarce employment. What produced the movement? Why has it resonated and what should follow its immediate protests? Barun says India must treat the uprising as an opportunity to reform education, job creation and public accountability rather than merely contain the present controversy.

A joke becomes a protest movement

The CJP emerged after remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant appeared to compare unemployed young people with cockroaches. Kant later said his words had been misconstrued and were directed at people using fraudulent qualifications. Nevertheless, political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke turned the insult into a satirical parody of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and the idea rapidly attracted millions of followers.

The movement soon channeled anger over alleged leaks and irregularities affecting high-stakes exams. Protesters demanded accountability, compensation for affected students and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk reinforced their cause through a hunger strike.

Barun describes this convergence as a potentially defining moment. The apparent contempt contained in the “cockroach” label touched a deeper class grievance. India’s wealthy and politically connected enjoy infrastructure comparable to that of developed countries, while many lower-class citizens lack reliable water, electricity, sanitation and education. The movement therefore represents more than outrage over one comment or exam.

Education turns scarcity into desperation

Ranjani notes that Indian families invest enormous amounts of time, money and effort in competitive exams. Barun explains that the stakes become extreme when only a small share of applicants can enter coveted medical, engineering, management or legal programs. Success can determine whether a young person escapes poverty, while failure can close off formal employment.

This scarcity gives every leaked paper unusual destructive power. Students accept a brutally competitive system because exams appear to offer an impartial path forward. When that system loses integrity, it damages both individual futures and faith in public institutions.

Barun traces the problem to decades of inadequate educational capacity. Indians who possessed the money or academic record could seek degrees abroad, but tighter immigration policies and less welcoming job markets are narrowing that outlet. India must consequently educate and employ more of its own young people.

Schools discourage the skills India needs

The problem is not only the number of available places. Barun points out that Indian education often rewards memorization, obedience and deference rather than questioning, creativity and problem-solving. Even his experience at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi was largely uninspiring despite the talent of its students.

He recalls that classroom discussion rarely allowed pupils to challenge an argument or explore competing perspectives. This culture may produce disciplined exam-takers, but it does not reliably cultivate independent thinkers equipped for an economy being transformed by artificial intelligence.

Barun therefore wants India to judge education by learning outcomes rather than spending, schemes or institutional prestige. Governments regularly announce programs without clearly reporting whether they worked. Reform requires experimentation, public measurement and a willingness to redesign failed approaches.

Qualifications do not guarantee decent work

Ranjani connects educational frustration with unemployment and asks whether training matches India’s economic needs. Barun responds that many young Indians cannot find work commensurate with their qualifications. Much employment remains informal, leaving workers without dependable wages, insurance, leave or legal protection.

The gig economy absorbs some people whom schools and formal employers have failed. Delivery work may provide immediate income, but Barun says it often offers low pay and limited security. India also employs a relatively small share of its workforce in manufacturing, traditionally a major source of formal jobs for developing economies.

Education reform alone cannot resolve this mismatch. India must attract investment, enforce workable labor laws and create conditions in which firms can expand. It must also strengthen the rule of law so that protections apply regardless of wealth, caste or political influence.

From immediate demands to national renewal

Barun does not dismiss the protesters’ short-term objectives. Authorities must protect examination integrity and negotiate credible remedies with affected students. Yet resolving one leak or replacing one minister would leave the underlying machinery untouched.

He proposes a coalition involving government, business, nonprofits, educators and communities. Its task would be to rebuild education around future skills, connect training with dignified employment and publish measurable results. Some experiments will fail, but transparent evaluation would allow India to learn from them.

The CJP’s satire has exposed a serious loss of confidence among young Indians. Its long-term importance will depend on whether protest produces institutional reform rather than another temporary government scheme. For Ranjani and Barun, the movement’s central challenge is to convert humiliation into citizenship and anger into accountable action.

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.