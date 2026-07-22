Haruko Satoh, an eminent geopolitical analyst at the Osaka School of International Public Policy in Japan, speaks with Florian Schneider, the Chair Professor of Modern China at Leiden University in Germany. They examine how digital nationalism has become a defining feature of contemporary China while exposing tensions within Chinese society. Their discussion explores China’s evolving visa policies, online discourse, industrial strategy and diplomacy, arguing that understanding China requires looking beyond state policy to the social dynamics unfolding in digital spaces.

China opens its doors while competing for talent

Schneider explains that China has recently relaxed visa rules in two distinct ways: visa-free entry for many European visitors and the new K visa. The former aims to project China as an open and reliable international partner, while the latter seeks to attract highly qualified graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics without requiring prior employment. The initiative targets strategic industries including artificial intelligence, green technology and electric vehicles as Beijing seeks to strengthen its technological leadership.

Schneider says these policies also benefit from shifts in US immigration policy. As he puts it: “For the Chinese government, of course, the Trump administration is in many ways a godsend… because it’s… clearly rolling out xenophobic policies.” Yet he notes that the program faces obstacles because China’s slowing economy makes relocating less attractive than policymakers may have anticipated.

Economic frustration fuels digital nationalism

Schneider and Satoh contrast China’s effort to attract foreign talent with worsening employment prospects for many young Chinese graduates. Schneider explains that the promise of upward mobility has weakened, contributing to the “lying flat” movement as many young people disengage from intense competition. Against this backdrop, some online users portray foreign recruits as competitors rather than contributors.

Rather than viewing this solely as state propaganda, Schneider suggests that online nationalism often expresses deeper social anxieties. National security language provides a politically acceptable way for citizens to discuss fears about unemployment, declining economic prospects and class insecurity without directly criticizing political leaders. Digital nationalism therefore reflects both government messaging and genuine grassroots frustrations.

Algorithms amplify politically safe debate

Schneider and Satoh examine how Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu shape public discussion. While these platforms are privately operated, companies design their algorithms to maximize engagement while remaining consistent with Communist Party guidelines. According to Schneider, “the regulation has effectively been outsourced from the government to these corporations,” encouraging companies to err on the side of caution through extensive moderation.

But how does this model compare with Western social media? Although China exercises much stronger political oversight, Schneider contends that many commercial incentives remain remarkably similar, including the pursuit of engagement, advertising revenue and increasingly polarized online debate. Beijing also intervenes more directly when digital platforms promote harmful trends, such as self-harm or eating disorders. This illustrates the state’s paternalistic approach to regulating online behavior.

Nationalism shapes both society and diplomacy

Schneider and Satoh explore how decades of patriotic education have embedded nationalist narratives within Chinese political culture. Japan continues to occupy a central role in these narratives, with historical events such as the Nanjing Massacre frequently resurfacing in online debates and periodically requiring official intervention to contain public outrage.

Schneider argues that digital nationalism has developed into a force that policymakers themselves must increasingly accommodate. Rather than simply directing public opinion, the government also responds to nationalist sentiment circulating online. “You cannot have nationalism without some form of outsider hatred or antagonism,” he contends. Distinctions between patriotism and hostility toward outsiders become difficult to sustain once nationalist politics dominates public discourse.

The speakers also examine China’s “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy. Many diplomats adopt confrontational rhetoric, not necessarily because of centralized instructions, but because such behavior resonates with domestic audiences and advances their careers within a political environment that rewards nationalist messaging.

Competing visions of China’s global rise

To end the discussion, Satoh and Schneider assess the optics of the recent summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. They say many Asian observers interpreted the meeting very differently from audiences in Washington, seeing ceremonial protocol as reinforcing China’s growing confidence rather than demonstrating American strength.

More broadly, Schneider suggests that international perceptions of American decline have strengthened China’s confidence in its own long-term ambitions. Simultaneously, both speakers warn that rising nationalism, expanding military competition and shrinking diplomatic engagement are reinforcing global polarization. Schneider concludes that studying China’s digital politics offers lessons extending well beyond China itself. They reveal how algorithms, online communities and nationalist narratives increasingly shape political life across the world.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.