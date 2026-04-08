Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh and Cynthia Farahat, an Egyptian author and political activist, discuss the origins, ideology and evolution of the Muslim Brotherhood. Their discussion traces the movement from its founding in 1928 to its global reach today, while probing a central question: Is the Brotherhood a political organization that adapted over time, or a movement whose core ideology has remained constant? Singh tests widely held academic interpretations while Farahat offers a sharply critical reading that challenges distinctions between moderation and militancy within political Islam.

Origins and ideological foundations

Singh begins by explaining the Muslim Brotherhood’s historic context. Founded in 1928 by Egyptian schoolteacher Hassan al-Banna, the organization emerged during an era of imperial competition and political upheaval across the Middle East. Farahat argues that its roots extend further back, linking its formation to late 19th-century geopolitical strategies that sought to mobilize religious identity for political ends. She cites a German memorandum from 1882 that declared, “We will unleash Muslim fanaticism that borders on insanity.”

For Farahat, the Brotherhood is not simply a reformist or revivalist movement but a synthesis of ideological, political and militant strands aimed at establishing an Islamic caliphate. Singh introduces the conventional distinction between al-Banna’s gradualism and later radical thinkers such as Sayyid Qutb, often seen as the intellectual architect of modern Islamist militancy. Farahat rejects this divide, arguing that Qutb did not transform the Brotherhood’s ideology but rather systematized it. In her view, the movement’s foundational texts already contain the elements later associated with militancy.

Structure, strategy and global expansion

Singh and Farahat then turn to how the Brotherhood organized itself and expanded beyond Egypt. Farahat emphasizes the creation of the “Secret Apparatus,” an early paramilitary wing that she describes as central to the movement’s structure. She portrays the organization as combining hierarchical discipline with ideological cohesion, enabling it to operate across national boundaries.

Singh probes the extent to which the Brotherhood influenced or intersected with other Islamist movements. Farahat argues that many modern Sunni militant groups emerged from or were shaped by Brotherhood networks, pointing to historical overlaps in membership and ideology. This claim remains contested in broader scholarship, however.

Farahat also highlights the role of thinkers such as Syed Abul A’la Maududi, the South Asian Islamist intellectual who reframed Islamic political concepts in modern terms. She suggests that Maududi’s reinterpretation of governance and sovereignty helped make Islamist ideas more accessible, providing a vocabulary that later figures, including Qutb, could build upon.

Power, governance and the Morsi moment

Singh shifts the focus to the Brotherhood’s brief period in power following Egypt’s 2011 uprising. Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi’s administration marked the first time the movement governed through electoral legitimacy. Singh raises the key question: Was this an opportunity for the Brotherhood to evolve into a democratic political actor, or did it reveal deeper ideological constraints?

Farahat argues that the movement’s time in power exposed its underlying agenda. She dismisses its use of democratic language as tactical, describing it as “putting lipstick on a pig.” She feels the Brotherhood functions most effectively when operating outside formal power structures, where it can balance political participation with ideological mobilization.

Singh counters by noting structural constraints, including tensions with Egypt’s military, judiciary and entrenched state institutions. Did the Brotherhood fail because of its own ideological rigidity? Or because it could not successfully navigate Egypt’s political system?

International networks and contested narratives

The final part of the discussion explores the Brotherhood’s international presence. Singh raises reports of internal divisions, such as the alleged split between London- and Istanbul-based factions. Farahat dismisses these as largely superficial, arguing that the organization maintains centralized ideological control despite operating across different regions.

She also identifies countries such as Qatar and Turkey as key hubs, while noting that Western states have at times provided space for Brotherhood-linked networks to operate. Singh situates this within a broader geopolitical context, where states balance security concerns with strategic interests.

While the Brotherhood has, in some contexts, presented itself as a nonviolent political actor, Farahat insists that such claims are inconsistent with its internal discourse and historical trajectory. Her argument reflects one side of a deeply polarized debate about political Islam and the boundaries between activism, governance and militancy.

An unresolved legacy

Singh and Farahat close by reflecting on the Brotherhood’s future. For Singh, the key issue is whether movements rooted in ideological certainty can adapt to pluralistic political systems. Farahat remains skeptical; meaningful transformation, she says, is unlikely without fundamental change.

Nearly a century after its founding, the Muslim Brotherhood continues to shape political debates across the Middle East, not only as an organization but as an idea that remains contested, influential and unresolved.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.