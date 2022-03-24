Every year, Estonia saves more than 1,400 years of working time and 2% of GDP. How? Through its digital public services.

Until 1991, Estonia was a Soviet republic, but since regaining its independence, it has succeeded in becoming a “digital republic” — a frontrunner in digitalization in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and in the world.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the demand for digital solutions has risen substantially. What can the CEE region and the European Union learn from Estonia? Can this small Baltic country provide answers to the digital challenges that we face today? And isn’t an e-state particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks in times of increased hybrid warfare and cybercrime?

Those are some of the topics that Malwina Talik, a research associate at the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe, discusses with Erika Piirmets of the E-Estonia Briefing Centre.

“Central Europe Explained” (CEE) is a podcast series produced by the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe (IDM), powered by Erste Group. Credits: hosted by Malwina Talik and produced by Emma Hontebeyrie.

*[Fair Observer is a media partner of the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe.]

The views expressed in this post are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.