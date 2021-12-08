Arab Digest editor William Law is joined by Tarek Megerisi, a senior policy fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations.

With a presidential vote slated for December 24, they discuss whether or not the election will happen, who is likely to win if it does, and what’s at stake for Libya if an election that lacks basic principles of fairness and transparency goes ahead.

