In this episode of The Dr. Rod Berger Show, Rod and scholar, activist and Bosnian genocide survivor Amra Sabic-El-Rayess delve deep into the transformative power of storytelling, the importance of empathy and the profound impact education can have in countering hate and violence.

Amra shares poignant personal experiences, including letters from those touched by her work, which fuel her relentless drive to make a difference. She recounts her family’s struggles and triumphs through the persecution of Bosnian Muslims, the harsh realities of war and even her brother’s battle with Marfan syndrome. As a survivor, she discusses how her experiences continue to influence her life from parenting to education.

Amra advocates for addressing difficult subjects in the classroom to prevent students from turning to radical ideologies. She stresses the importance of constructively addressing grievances to avoid destructive outcomes fueled by hate — especially pressing given the current climate of extremism in the US.

Amra’s timely book Three Summers sheds light on the transition from innocent childhood to the harsh realities of violence and hate. This groundbreaking work is making a difference by fostering understanding and compassion in our society.

