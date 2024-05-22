In this week’s episode of The Dr. Rod Berger Show, we were privileged to have a thought-provoking discussion with renowned journalist and author, James M. Dorsey. Together, Rod and James delve into the critical role of journalism in society, the impact of technological advancements and the ever-evolving landscape of media and truth.

James tells the story of how he came to pursue a career in journalism. He sheds light on the complexities of discerning information in today’s climate, emphasizing the importance of information literacy in our schools and communities.

James then takes an in-depth look at the challenges facing the journalism industry, including economic models, corporate influences and the impact of technological advancements such as AI. Rod and James discuss the future of journalism from from media democratization to voice cloning. The next generation of storytellers and journalists will certainly have their work cut out for them, but the reward is worth the challenge.

If you are passionate about the future of journalism, the impact of technology on media, and the evolving dynamics of truth and information, this episode is a must-listen. We hope you find the discussion as thought-provoking and enlightening as we did.

