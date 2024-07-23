Support us
Search

Politics

FO° Exclusive: Russia Has Kicked Off a New Charm Offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently made a visit to North Korea to secure an arms and labor deal. The meeting shows both Moscow and Pyongyang eager to assert their diplomatic independence from Beijing. Although China is by far the largest economic and military power opposed to the US-backed international order, it may have considerable trouble keeping a lid on its so-called allies.

Print
Glenn Carle & Atul Singh
July 23, 2024 06:10

Ukraine keeps warm diplomatic ties with the West. This includes Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky's July 11 appearance at the NATO summit in Washington, DC, to bolster the provision of funds and materiel for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. Likewise, but in the opposite hemisphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been doing the same. This includes a recent trip to North Korea, which has severe implications for the geopolitical landscape.

The trip was a strategic move and a successful one. Russia’s artillery-heavy style of warfare blows through materiel fast, and it needs all of the suppliers it can get, including North Korea. in In the past year, North Korea has supplied Russia with an estimated 5 million artillery shells, which is approximately a year and a half’s worth of war supplies. North Korea also agreed to send a large number of laborers to Russia. 

The trip was also a pointed response to the United States’ reversal of its policy forbidding Ukraine from using US-manufactured weapons to attack Russian territory.

What does the trip say about Russia’s status in the world?

The Russian–North Korean alignment creates further implications for the United States’ tensions with China and the general region in Southeast and Southern Asia. Putin’s trip showed that it is not a “Han tributary” and instead its own power in the region, independent of Chinese influence. It also showed Russia can help the “Global South” acquire resources and support from powerful states without pressure to abide by the democratic and humanitarian norms established by the US.

The important thing for these nations is finding who will fill their gasoline tanks in the most economical way. And the answer, right now, is Russia. If Russia only had principles to offer, these developing nations would not pay too much mind to it. Putin’s trip crystallizes the global normative order Russia is seeking: a transactional model of international relations.

The real winner of this shift is India, with a world-class technological sector and masses of cheap labor, although it will need to “get its act together” as Vietnam is also highly attractive form manufacturing. The loser is China. Even though Beijing also seeks to undo the US-led “normative” international order, on the economic front, it may lose ground to its competitors in the Global South due to its higher labor costs.

In truth, however, Moscow does not have a free hand. Putin’s strategy will be a success only as long as China believes tolerating Russia is preferable to pulling the plug on their relationship. If Chinese President Xi Jinping decides that Putin’s maneuvers create unacceptable problems between China and the US and globally, then China will exert pressure and Russia will have to back down. Russia may be a fortress economy with a formidable supply of fossil fuels, but it cannot do without the economic heft of its much more populous southern neighbor.

At the same time, Russia and China both command a significant amount of soft power. We saw this in the June 2024 Ukraine peace summit held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland: No emerging economy present in the conference sided with Ukraine. In fact, most of the world is sitting back and watching the Russia–Ukraine war because, even three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow still has significant power in the Global South in a way China doesn’t. For its own part, China is locked in a symbiotic relationship with Russia that is much more complicated than simple comparisons of power will suggest.

Handling a troublesome partner will prove to be a thorny task for Xi.

[Lucas Gonçalves wrote the first draft of this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

Leave a comment

Related Reading

FO° Exclusive: Russia Has Kicked Off a New Charm Offensive

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh July 23, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Volatile Europe Catches New Election Fever

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh July 22, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Hezbollah and Israel Tensions Continue to Worsen

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh July 18, 2024

FO° Talks: Divided Israel Faces New Hezbollah Threats and Rising US Tensions

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh July 11, 2024

FO° Talks: The Evolving Role of Diplomats in a New World Order

Jean-Daniel Ruch & Peter Isackson June 26, 2024

FO° Talks: Make Sense of India’s Big, Young Democracy

Tripurdaman Singh & Christopher Roper Schell June 23, 2024

FO° Talks: Make Sense of the Metaverse, Its Promise and Peril

Dirk Lueth & Atul Singh June 21, 2024

FO° Talks: Benny Gantz Goes: Make Sense of Israel’s New Crisis

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh June 15, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Rishi Sunak Takes Post-Brexit UK to the Polls

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 11, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Iran’s President Falls Out of the Sky

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 06, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Taiwan-China Tensions Increase as New Taiwanese President Takes Charge

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 04, 2024

FO° Talks: Spotlight on Kashmir — When Will We Witness Voter Realignment?

Rakesh Kaul & Anton Schauble June 03, 2024

FO° Talks: Geopolitical Guru on the State of Indian Democracy, Part 2

Manu Sharma & Atul Singh June 03, 2024

FO° Talks: Geopolitical Guru on the State of Indian Democracy, Part 1

Manu Sharma & Atul Singh May 28, 2024

FO° Talks: The ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Is Devastating

Gary Grappo & Atul Singh May 24, 2024

FO° Live: Make Sense of the New Israel–Iran Clash

Gary Grappo, Atul Singh & Glenn Carle May 21, 2024

FO° Talks: Where Is Ukraine Headed Now? What Does Europe Think?

Sebastian Schäffer & Atul Singh May 19, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Indian Elections — Mammoth and Unparalleled

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh May 08, 2024

FO° Exclusive: US Congress Gives Ukraine Sizable, if Not Timely, Aid

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh May 06, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Conflict in the Middle East Is Now Dangerous

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh May 04, 2024

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA