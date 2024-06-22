Over six weeks, from May to June, Indians went to the polls. They returned a resounding rebuke for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP won just 240 parliamentary seats, 63 fewer than the last election and at least 160 short of the result predicted by Modi’s slogan, “Over Four Hundred.”

The magic number in India’s 543-member lower house is 272. The BJP will still govern, but it will now have to rely on its National Democratic Alliance coalition partners. While the result is technically a victory—a historic third win for Modi, only the second prime minister to do so after Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian prime minister—it feels like a defeat.

Why such a disappointing result? In short, the Modi administration is out of touch. The BJP—literally the “People of India Party”—is meant to be a grassroots movement. Unlike the opposition Indian National Congress, ruled by Nehru’s descendants and currently by Rahul Gandhi, his great-grandson, the BJP has a long tradition of internal democracy. Local popular leaders throughout India, especially in the northwestern Hindi heartland, make up the backbone of the BJP. The party grew out of the Hindu nationalist paramilitary and outreach organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is still the BJP’s parent organization. Lately, Modi has sidelined the RSS and local party leaders by relying instead on a top-down model of appointing bureaucrats, rather than politicians, to top jobs.

Because Modi and his number two, Home Minister Amit Shah, have surrounded themselves with bureaucrats rather than grassroots leaders, they have grown out of touch with the party base. In a move reminiscent of Aesop’s “Goatherd and the Wild Goats,” Modi ignored his traditionally loyal upper caste base to make populist overtures to the poorer castes. Modi offered them a cereal dole and free cooking gas, but Gandhi offered them direct cash payments. It’s a race to the bottom that the BJP can’t win. So, the BJP failed to win over the lower classes while alienating the middle and upper classes, who pay most of India’s taxes.

How Modi played both upper and lower castes poorly

In Uttar Pradesh (UP), the most populous Indian state, and neighboring Rajasthan, Modi turned off upper-caste Rajputs and Brahmins with his high-handed style of leadership. For example, he declined to give tickets to the candidates chosen by popular UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Rajput, and instead ran outsiders and even turncoats from other parties. Rajasthanis and Uttar Pradeshis disapprove of the Gujarati elite ordering them around like peons. So, many of them stayed home when it came time to vote.

Local party leaders feel that they have no opportunity to move up, as Modi and Shah have filled the top spots with bureaucrats. While they may not have exactly turned against Modi, they were less incentivized to whip up their voters very enthusiastically.

Modi also played the more southerly states unwisely. In Maharashtra, home of India’s financial capital, Mumbai, the BJP inexplicably attempted to compete with the ideologically similar Shiv Sena party, which should have been an ally. Likewise, in Tamil Nadu, the BJP lost the opportunity to pick up at least a few seats by working with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.

In short, Modi falsely believed that he was so popular that he could rely on his national brand to win votes without relying on regional parties and caste constituencies. The disappointing result has proven this presidential model wrong.

Meanwhile, the BJP failed to win over the poor. Modi has presided over ten years of competent administration, infrastructure investment, India, and economic success. Why did that not please poor voters? On the ground, it matters little whether the economy is doing well if there are no jobs. Unemployment is still high in India, and so poor voters did not reward Modi.

What goodwill economic development did win for Modi was quickly wasted. Muslim voters, many of whom are poor and whose lives have improved under Modi’s administration, felt alienated by his divisive anti-Muslim rhetoric. Modi ruined ten years of work with comments about marriage customs and the consumption of beef.

Simultaneously, the Congress party ensured that members of the poorest Hindu caste, the Dalits (historically and pejoratively called “Untouchables”), turned against the BJP by creating the perception that Modi wanted to change the constitution to abolish public sector affirmative action in Dalits’ favor. That is something that no sane Indian administration would contemplate, but the rumor had its intended effect.

In UP, Dalits have not voted together with Muslims and Yadavs (a Hindu caste belonging to the intermediate “Other Backward Caste” designation, unlike Dalits, who are in the poorest “Scheduled Caste” designation) for decades. Yet the three constituencies voted together this year, returning an electoral triumph for the Samajwadi Party. In 2019, the Samajwadi Party won just five of UP’s 80 constituencies; this year, it won 37. The BJP fell from 62 to 33.

So, the BJP limps on, but having lost major population centers like UP and Maharashtra, it is severely chastened.

What happens next?

What will this result mean for Modi, for the BJP, for India, and for its international partners and adversaries?

For the moment, there will not be a major policy shift. Modi has kept his cabinet unchanged. But the party will now go through a period of soul-searching and will seek to improve feedback loops and communication with constituents. This much, at least, is good for business leaders.

The third Modi government is likely to push public infrastructure investment less aggressively. While this investment was necessary and will pay dividends for decades into the future, public investment has a tendency to crowd out private investment. Now, there will be more space for foreign direct investment, creating opportunities for US firms.

India will need to look for new sources of arms imports because Russia and Israel are both preoccupied with their own wars. France is likely to do well, as it places fewer political stipulations on its arms than the US does. The French luxury business—and the Swiss, following Bern’s recent massive free trade agreement with Delhi—is also likely to do well in India.

China may see a weakened Indian government as an opportunity to put further pressure on India in the Himalayas or the Maldives; it may also decide that now is the time for detente. We will have to wait for signals from Beijing; the present situation does not force Zhongnanhai’s hand one way or the other.

As far as Modi is concerned, he remains prime minister for now, but other party leaders will be out for blood. They may expect him to pay the price for this electoral blunder. The Congress party, for its part, may exploit the opportunity to woo away one of Modi’s coalition partners. It’s not unthinkable that Gandhi could seduce one of these partners with the promise of the prime ministership, even if it would only last for a month or two. The Congress has done it before.

The bottom line, however, is this: both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian democracy more generally are healthier than many Western pundits thought. Like Indira Gandhi before him, Modi is a powerful prime minister, but he is not powerful enough to control elections. Indian voters have shown that they are still the ones in charge. Likewise, the BJP has shown Modi that he is not even in charge of the party. This popular movement is not willing to transform into an obedient voting bloc, taking orders from national leadership.

Today, as it has for three quarters of a century, India’s big, chaotic democracy is still going strong.

[Peter Choi edited this podcast and Anton Schauble wrote the first draft of this piece.]

