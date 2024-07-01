This week’s episode of The Dr. Rod Berger Show is a deeply insightful conversation that delves into the complex and often misunderstood world of modern fascism and radical right terrorism. Rod speaks with Professor Matthew Feldman, an esteemed expert in radical rights and lone-wolf terrorism.

Matthew explains that fascism today isn’t limited to its historically violent and militant expressions. Politicians like Donald Trump are seen as embracing a post-fascist type of politics, influencing both the Overton window and extremist ideologies.

At the same time, Matthew emphasizes the importance of understanding the spectrum of ideologies that exist between conservatism and fascism and the dangers of diluting the term “fascism.” The misuse and overuse of the term can lead to a loss of its historical significance and moral lessons. A critical, well-informed approach to contemporary events is necessary to avoid the dangers of historical amnesia.

Recent events in the US and Europe, notably the 2011 Norway attacks and other similar incidents, underscore the alarming rise of fascist terrorism. Matthew discusses the adaptive nature of this threat and its challenges in terms of identification and response.

Education and historical awareness are key to recognizing and combating extremist ideologies. We must beware politicization of education and the resulting impact on research and public understanding. Extremist narratives and literature drive the process of radicalization. Understanding the words and texts that inspire extremist actions is crucial in countering these dangerous ideologies.

Matthew also touches upon the need for a humanitarian approach, distinguishing between harmful right-wing populism and genuine threats to democracy and freedom. He emphasizes the importance of preparedness for potentially receiving asylum seekers fleeing fascist crackdowns.

