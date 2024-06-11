In this episode of The Dr. Rod Berger Show, we’re delving into the ever-pertinent topic of how autocracy threatens democracy with the esteemed Dr. Richard Abel, a law professor from UCLA and notable author. Richard to explore his three-part book series that examines the dangerous encroachment of autocratic governance on democratic institutions. His insights are not only timely but essential in understanding the fine balance between power, law, and freedom in our society.

Richard began studying autocracy and democracy during the US President Donald Trump’s administration. He wanted to learn how autocrats use to gain and wield power.

Richard and Fair Observer Editor-at-Large Dr. Rod Berger discuss immigration policies, the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election and autocratic leaders’ responses to global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion turns to the loss of intellectual discourse in the US. The younger generation’s disillusionment with democratic institutions and their pressing concerns about the future. Both educational institutions and familial and societal dialogues can be part of the solution, fostering critical thinking and understanding democratic values. This empowers citizens to combating misinformation and uphold democracy with accurate knowledge.

Throughout the discussion, Richard intertwines his professional research with his personal experiences, painting a vivid picture of the current state of American democracy. Despite the challenges it faces, he also offers a hopeful perspective, emphasizing the resilience of American institutions and the unwavering commitment of individuals dedicated to protecting the rule of law.

