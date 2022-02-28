Arab Digest editor William Law is joined by Chatham House’s Renad Mansour. Their conversation begins with the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Iraq and other Middle Eastern and North African countries that may find themselves forced to take sides.

They also explore the current challenges the Iraqi people face in a country where politically sanctioned corruption flourishes at a rampant pace.

