Videos

FO° Talks: America on Edge: ICE Raids, Campus Killings and the Rise of Political Violence

In this episode of FO° Talks, Rohan Khattar Singh and Sophia Hamilton examine how aggressive ICE raids, border surveillance and political rhetoric have intensified polarization across the United States. Hamilton argues that a broken immigration system and bloated administrative state fuel American anger, while social media dynamics worsen violence. Suppressing speech and celebrating hostility undermines democratic norms.

Check out our comment feature!
Sofia Hamilton & Rohan Khattar Singh
December 01, 2025 06:54

Fair Observer’s Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh and Young Voices spokesperson Sophia Hamilton discuss the resurgence of political violence in the United States, mainly aggressive raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Their conversation traces how immigration enforcement, expanding surveillance, collapsing dialogue and deepening partisan hostility have formed a single, combustible ecosystem. Hamilton argues that America is entering a period where institutional distrust, punitive rhetoric and social media pressure are equally eroding civil liberties and public safety.

Infamous ICE raids

Khattar Singh begins with the raids that have ignited the fiercest public backlash. Hamilton explains that the issue splits Americans into two camps: those who want undocumented immigrants “deported by whatever means necessary,” and those who view the raids as unlawful and indiscriminate. The turning point came when federal agents began detaining day laborers in broad daylight outside Home Depot stores in Los Angeles — not the criminals the government initially claimed it would target.

The agents’ appearance intensified public fear: Many wore face coverings, concealed identification or looked, as Hamilton describes, like “random men on the street.” When US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and Marines over objections from California’s state and local leaders, demonstrations exploded. Similar anger surfaced in other cities, amplified by the viral footage of a raid at the Hyundai Motor Company’s Georgia plant, where South Korean workers were arrested and deported.

The backlash has forced ICE to become more infrequent and covert. The raids continue, she says, but with far less publicity.

Khattar Singh and Hamilton turn to the deeper issue: a legal immigration system so slow and expensive that would-be applicants wait years, even as it remains comparatively easy to enter the country unlawfully. Hamilton stresses that violent offenders shouldn’t be on US soil, yet the current guerrilla tactics sweep up noncriminals, sometimes deporting people to countries they have little connection to. The gap between stated goals and actual outcomes drives fear and public distrust.

Rising surveillance in America

Khattar Singh shifts to a second trend: the tightening of US border scrutiny. Phones, social-media posts and political memes are now cited in visa denials, including a case where a traveler was reportedly barred after officers found a meme of US Vice President JD Vance.

This has triggered great concern that the US is drifting toward a surveillance-heavy model more associated with authoritarian states. Yet she believes the private-sector dimension is equally troubling. Americans have traded away control of their personal data to tech platforms, making it easy for the government to access information indirectly. Hamilton notes that many people “don’t really think about the security of their data,” or assume it is already so compromised that privacy no longer feels recoverable.

Free-speech norms, Hamilton argues, are deteriorating alongside these trends. Americans flip-flop because they support expression only when it aligns with their own views. This division creates fertile ground for censorship impulses on both the left and the right.

Polarization in America

Hamilton and Khattar Singh then examine why political seesawing has intensified. Using Virginia as an example, Hamilton highlights how federal dynamics can override party identity. The state’s large population of federal workers suffered job losses and months-long unpaid labor during the historically long government shutdown, which lasted from October 1 to November 12; Hamilton recalls constituents concluding, “I totally get it,” when they voted against the incumbent party.

This back-and-forth pattern mirrors a national cycle: Trump to Joe Biden to Trump again. With each shift, long-term policymaking becomes more difficult. Hamilton argues that continuity now comes from the administrative state — the vast bureaucracy of unelected officials who issue thousands of regulations annually while Congress passes only a handful of laws. She calls the system “ginormous” and “bloated,” and warns that delegating so much power to agencies the people didn’t elect distances government from democratic accountability.

The result, she suggests, is a country governed by permanent staff while elected leaders trade control every few years — a structure that exacerbates polarization rather than moderates it.

Politics on college campuses

The conversation closes with the place where polarization has turned deadly. The killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a college campus, Hamilton says, should have been a national reckoning. Instead, many people celebrated it, including educators who later lost their jobs. For Hamilton, it proved that political hatred has merged with social-media performance culture.

She recalls watching members of Congress pursue “gotcha” moments on social media during hearings instead of listening to experts — behavior students inevitably model. On campus, that dynamic produces hostility rather than dialogue, with speech codes, disinvitations and ideological litmus tests tightening the space for open debate.

Hamilton argues that universities must begin by treating “all speech as equal,” regardless of ideology. Suppressing either side, she warns, fuels resentment and can escalate into violence. She also rejects the idea that speech itself is violence; words can lead to violence, but disagreement is not harmful. Cutting off friends or classmates over political differences, a trend she sees among young people across the spectrum, only deepens the divide and stunts personal growth.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: America on Edge: ICE Raids, Campus Killings and the Rise of Political Violence

Sofia Hamilton & Rohan Khattar Singh December 01, 2025

FO° Talks: The Future of Europe: How War and Migration Are Fueling Right-Wing Politics

Mikael Pir-Budagyan & Peter Isackson November 30, 2025

FO° Talks: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death: Inside Bangladesh’s Most Explosive Political Crisis

Nijhoom Majumder & Rohan Khattar Singh November 29, 2025

FO° Talks: How is Social Media Shaping Public Perception of the Israel–Hamas War?

Chloe Sparwath & Rohan Khattar Singh November 28, 2025

FO° Talks: Ukraine’s Rafale and Gripen Deals Overshadowed by Major Corruption Scandal

Sebastian Schäffer & Rohan Khattar Singh November 27, 2025

FO° Talks: Russia and China’s Hybrid Warfare Explained | What Are NATO and the EU’s Options?

Maurizio Geri & Rohan Khattar Singh November 25, 2025

FO° Talks: Andrej Babiš and Europe’s Political Divide: Populism, Corruption and the War in Ukraine

Petra Vrablicová & Peter Isackson November 24, 2025

FO° Talks: Sudan’s Civil War Explained: RSF vs SAF, Darfur Crisis and Red Sea Geopolitics

Fernando Carvajal & Rohan Khattar Singh November 23, 2025

FO° Talks: Regenerative Design and How To Keep Your Garden Slug-Free

Rob Avis & Roberta Artemisia Campani November 22, 2025

FO° Talks: Here’s Why More Americans Need to Grow Their Own Food

Rob Avis & Roberta Artemisia Campani November 21, 2025

FO° Talks: What Does Trump’s Japan Visit and Meeting with Xi Jinping Mean for the Indo-Pacific?

Saya Kiba & Rohan Khattar Singh November 20, 2025

FO° Talks: Want to Save the Planet? Beavers Have the Answers

Rob Avis & Roberta Artemisia Campani November 18, 2025

FO° Talks: Bolivia Turns Right: How Rodrigo Paz Ended 20 Years of Left-Wing Rule

Erik Geurts & Rohan Khattar Singh November 17, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump’s 20-Point Peace Deal: Can Israel and Hamas Finally End the War?

Gary Grappo & Atul Singh November 15, 2025

FO° Talks: Javier Milei’s Chainsaw Revolution: What His Midterm Victory Means for Argentina

Ricardo Vanella & Rohan Khattar Singh November 14, 2025

FO° Talks: SNAP in Danger: What the US Government Shutdown Means for 40 Million Americans

Sam Raus & Rohan Khattar Singh November 13, 2025

FO° Exclusive: China’s Purges, Japan’s Far-Right and America’s Gamble: The New Asian Order

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 12, 2025

FO° Exclusive: US Government Shutdown: Polarization, Project 2025 and Debt Crippling America?

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 11, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Israel–Hamas Ceasefire Explained: Trump’s 20-Point Plan and What Comes Next

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 10, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Global Lightning Roundup of October 2025

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 09, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA