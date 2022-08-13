On January 1, 2022, the Serbian city Novi Sad officially became the European Capital of Culture. After a one-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Novi Sad is the first city from the Western Balkans to be awarded this title. It is also one of the very few cities outside the EU to win this honor.

Created in 1985, the European Capitals of Culture initiative highlights the continent’s richness and diversity of its cities. Furthermore, the initiative brings together people from all over Europe. It also promotes European understanding and collaboration.

Is European Capital of Culture only a prestigious title, or does it have concrete actions and consequences on the ground and amongst ordinary people?

Daniel Martinek (IDM) discusses this topic with Sara Vuletić, Programme Director at the Foundation “Novi Sad – European Capital of Culture”.

Our guest recommendation:

The Cultural Station Svilara, Novi Sad

CEE – Central Europe Explained is a podcast series produced by the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe, powered by Erste Group.

Guest: Sara Vuletić, Programme Director at the Foundation “Novi Sad – European Capital of Culture”

Host: Daniel Martínek, Research Associate at IDM

Production and editing: Emma Hontebeyrie, Research Associate at IDM