Today, the power of images is a decisive factor in the development of wars. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, images have been used by different actors with different intentions. Spreading disinformation and manipulating visual media for propaganda is one of them. And so is the need to inform people outside of Ukraine and raise awareness and call for empathy.

Therefore, it is time to analyze the power of images and look at the responsibilities that come with their production, consumption and sharing. How do we handle images of war on social media, and how much reality can a camera capture?

Daniela Apaydin, a research associate at the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe (IDM), talks to Daniela Ingruber, a war researcher and media theorist at the Austrian Democracy Lab, University of Continuing Education Krems.

