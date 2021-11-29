Arab Digest editor William Law is joined by Michael Stephens, a senior research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, to discuss the UK’s role in the Middle East after Brexit.

They talk about the need for fresh thinking among policymakers and explore challenges and opportunities in a region where Britain has historical, political and economic ties.

*[The "Arab Digest Podcast" is produced by Arab Digest. Click here for a full list of episodes.]

