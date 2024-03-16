The rise of an innovator

Ashank Desai was born into a family in Goa, India, known for their resistance against Portuguese colonial rule. Defiance and resilience shaped his character and fueled his ambitions. Despite limited resources at his school, he excelled academically and made his way to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). There, he pursued an engineering degree with unwavering dedication.

After graduating from IIT, Desai’s career took a significant turn. He shifted from designing refrigerators to software, starting a remarkable career. He co-founded Mastek, secured Procter & Gamble as its first significant client, and wrote one of India’s first C programs. This was a pivotal contribution that spurred Mastek’s growth trajectory.

Under Desai’s leadership, Mastek shifted from custom software solutions to proprietary products, establishing a competitive presence. Desai’s vision led the company to create its own ERP product, challenging SAP and Oracle. Mastek achieved significant accomplishments, including implementing London’s congestion charge system and contributing to the development of the NHS spine for the UK’s National Health Service, which manages the electronic medical records of 60 million people.

Desai’s influence extended beyond Mastek. He co-founded NASSCOM to unite business leaders and establish India as a technology powerhouse. In the 1970s, he played a crucial role in the fight for software import liberalization, navigating through India’s License Raj. He played a crucial role in developing enterprise resource management systems for insurance companies, making Mastek a leading provider in the US insurance market. These initiatives significantly advanced the Indian software industry’s global recognition.

Commitment to social progress

Desai’s dedication to societal advancement is evident in his active involvement in social causes. He has established institutions focused on policy studies, leadership and organizational development. Additionally, he supports initiatives that enhance youth skills and leadership training. Desai prioritizes math and science over philosophy and politics, believing in the potential of professionals in public policy.

Desai’s vision encompasses nurturing future professionals capable of driving transformative change in government and public policy. His life story is a blueprint for how determination, innovation and leadership can significantly impact industry and society.

Ashank Desai overcame challenges to become a leader and innovator. He made lasting contributions to the software industry and mentored the next generation of professionals. Desai’s journey is a testament to determination and innovation, inspiring future generations.

[Peter Choi wrote this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.