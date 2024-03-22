The world of diplomacy and national security is intricate and ever-evolving. However, who are the minds molding the future leaders in this pivotal field? This week, Fair Observer Editor-at-Large Rod Berger welcomes a distinguished expert in the realm of international studies and the director of the Center on National Security at Fordham Law, Karen Greenberg.

From the security of a lecture hall to the security of a nation

Karen sheds light on her commitment to shaping a new generation of thinkers. With a focus on complex summer internships for high school and college students, she imparts the wisdom that while they may “not know everything,” they are certainly “capable of knowing everything.” It’s a powerful reminder of the untapped potential residing in our youth, ready to be harnessed through deep thinking and challenging assignments.

Karen and Rod take a deep dive into the role of civic education in understanding democracy’s vulnerabilities and strengths, as well as the changes and challenges within national security conversations, especially for women. There is a deep disconnect between the chaos felt nationally and taking action through means like voting and education. Karen tells how her two-decade career in writing on these heavy topics has shaped her perspectives.

Rod and Karen also tackle the critical issue of having substantial, unifying conversations in a politically charged climate. They explore the disconnect in national discourse and stress the fragile state of the country’s civil health.

According to Karen, conversations about the country’s future are often siloed, and despite the noise, a powerful silence persists on some issues. Her advice? Engage in meaningful talks that focus on our shared humanity — our planet, our children, and the legacy we’re leaving for future generations.

Check out our previous episode, too!

Related Reading

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.