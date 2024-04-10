Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live a life shrouded in secrecy, or what drives a person towards a career in espionage? This week Fair Observer Editor-at-Large Rod Berger delves deep into the world that exists in the shadows with none other than former CIA officer Glenn Carle.

Glenn walks us through his decision to leave the comforts of a potential banking career for the unpredictable world of public service and foreign affairs.

What does it take to be a CIA officer? Glenn breaks down the diverse psyches — from introverts to sociopaths — that make up the agency, sharing why projecting a cool persona was crucial during his assessment.

As we explore Glenn’s journey from his early twenties to the internal and external conflicts that come with the job, we unravel why someone with Glenn’s happy, law-abiding upbringing chose the non-routine life of a CIA officer and what he actually encountered.

The episode then takes a darker turn as Glenn recounts the moments he faced orders conflicting with his legal and moral beliefs during detainee interrogations.

We also talk about how artificial intelligence can exacerbate the manipulation of public perception and why we should be worried about the influence of AI-driven intelligence.

Undoubtedly, the intersection of ethics, obligation, and the personal cost of a career in intelligence is a complex battlefield. Glenn and Rod’s candid discussion reveals the weight intelligence officers carry, and the fine line they walk between professional duties and moral convictions.

In a tale that could rival any spy novel, Glenn’s life experience provides a wake-up call to the very real challenges facing today’s global security landscape and the impact of technology on society’s underpinnings.

