In this episode, FO° Editor-at-Large Rod Berger speaks with Eli Motycka, a seasoned journalist who has seen the frontline of reporting and the tumultuous challenges that come with it.

They unpack some startling realities of working in the media landscape. Motycka offers a candid account of his experiences facing pressure and interference, which not only tested his resolve but also highlighted the essential role of journalism in democracy. From being arrested to standing firm on his quest for balance and truth, Motycka’s story is a testament to the courage journalism demands.

Motycka discusses firsthand the challenges posed by seeking to present unbiased accounts of events and the impact of outside pressures on journalistic integrity. He then gives a detailed recount of the events that led to Motycka’s arrest at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Motycka gives his insights into the evolving dynamics at Vanderbilt, from student activism to administrative responses, as well as the importance of a free press and of personal narrative in journalism. We also dive into Motycka’s nuanced take on how to maintain objectivity in an era of increasing polarization.

The path of a journalist is never easy, but it remains crucial for the functioning of a healthy democracy and society. Berger applauds Motycka for his bravery and perseverance, reiterating the need for more courageous individuals to step into this vital role.

Tune in to hear the full story of Eli Motycka’s commitment to truth.

