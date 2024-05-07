This week, Fair Observer Editor-at-Large Rod Berger takes a deep dive into the life and lessons of Ambassador Gary Grappo, whose experiences from middle-class beginnings to impactful diplomatic service provide a rare glimpse into the world of international relations and personal growth.

Gary Grappo roots as a child of Italian immigrants and his disciplined upbringing shaped his early life and career aspirations. His journey led him from the Air Force Academy to becoming a US Ambassador. Gary discusses the true essence of being a diplomat and the challenges of conveying the importance of service and sacrifice to a new generation.

In this episode, you will gain insight into the unique challenges of working in different cultures and learn about the delicate balance of maintaining one’s faith while respecting and engaging with different religious communities overseas.

Gary also shares his strategy for staying engaged and active in retirement through adventure, teaching and mentoring the next generation. With a distinguished career of service behind him, Ambassador Grappo reflects on his proudest achievements and how his role allowed him to make a substantial impact beyond official recognition, striving to inspire young minds towards a path of service and global engagement.

Don’t miss this fascinating conversation! Whether you’re a student pondering a public service career or simply curious about the world, this episode will offer valuable perspectives.

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.