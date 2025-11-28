FO° Talks: How is Social Media Shaping Public Perception of the Israel–Hamas War?

Fair Observer’s Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh and Young Voices contributor Chloe Sparwath discuss how competing narratives have shaped global understanding of the war in Gaza. They explore how language, media framing and algorithm-driven platforms have created a parallel battlefield alongside the military one. Sparwath argues that while the fighting on the ground may have paused, the struggle over public perception is intensifying.

The narrative war in Gaza

Sparwath begins by describing the information sphere as an “eighth front,” where terminology becomes a strategic weapon. She argues that many global outlets have blurred moral distinctions by using language that equates Hamas with Israel. Terms like “hostage swap” or “prisoner exchange,” she says, imply symmetry between civilians abducted on October 7, 2023, and Palestinians imprisoned for violent offenses. As Sparwath puts it, media outlets are “twisting language to blur the moral line between Hamas terrorists and Israeli victims.”

She further claims that this linguistic framing makes it appear as though Israel and Hamas are simply two rival governments engaged in a territorial fight. According to her, adversarial governments, including Iran, Russia and China, have a vested interest in amplifying such narratives. These dynamics, she argues, have contributed to a broader environment in which emotional framing often overrides factual clarity.

Influencing public opinion of Hamas

Khattar Singh provides context from the beginning of the conflict: Sunni Palestinian nationalist group Hamas killed over 1,200 civilians and took 250–300 hostages during its attacks on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Sparwath notes that, at first, global media clearly labeled Hamas a terrorist organization, especially as news outlets replayed the group’s own footage of the atrocities. Yet she argues this clarity faded once Israel launched its counteroffensive in Gaza.

The result, she claims, has been a “false David and Goliath dichotomy,” with Israel portrayed as an overwhelmingly powerful aggressor and Hamas depicted as a resistance movement. Sparwath stresses that Palestinian civilians are not synonymous with Hamas, but believes the framing nonetheless tilts public sympathy toward the group.

Khattar Singh pushes back, observing that Israel’s response has caused thousands of civilian deaths. Israeli institutions themselves acknowledge a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He suggests that some Western media portray Israel as the aggressor because of the severe, visible human costs.

Sparwath acknowledges the suffering of civilians but insists that responsibility ultimately lies with Hamas. She argues that the group has diverted billions in aid toward military infrastructure, destroyed or repurposed civilian facilities and embedded military assets inside population centers. She distinguishes intent as the key difference between the parties, asserting that “you don’t balance journalism by equating hostages with terrorists.”

Is Israel’s violence justified?

The conversation then turns to proportionality and moral accountability. Sparwath does not deny that Israeli strikes have inflicted widespread destruction, nor that Israeli forces include individuals capable of wrongdoing. But she maintains that Israel’s objective is the elimination of Hamas, not the targeting of civilians. She references Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza years earlier and claims that Hamas squandered the chance to build functioning infrastructure, choosing instead to prepare for war.

Khattar Singh notes that the media often conflates Hamas with Palestinians more broadly, pointing to incidents during the ceasefire in which Hamas executed internal rivals. Sparwath argues that global reporting frequently downplays this reality, creating an incomplete picture of life under Hamas rule.

The role of media in war

Both speakers agree that modern conflict is inseparable from media representation. Sparwath argues that many consumers rely on brief, emotionally charged clips without the historical or geopolitical context needed to interpret them. This vacuum allows influencers, foreign governments and partisan outlets to project simplified narratives onto complex events.

She warns that selective reporting is often more dangerous than false reporting. In her words, the most severe distortion occurs when media outlets choose “intentional not reporting or intentional over-reporting,” creating different realities for different audiences.

Khattar Singh, drawing from his own experience in major newsrooms, agrees that context is frequently omitted because it dampens dramatic storytelling. The economic pressures of digital media, he notes, reward sensationalism over nuance.

The war on social media

The conversation concludes with a reflection on algorithms and ideological fragmentation. Sparwath worries that platforms now reinforce users’ preexisting views, generating isolated information bubbles in which Israelis and Palestinians are seen only through a binary moral lens. “Everybody’s pushing a different narrative,” she says, and once an individual settles into one, “it’s all they see.”

Both Khattar Singh and Sparwath express concern that online polarization will harden political and social divides in the real world. The only antidote, they argue, is active effort: stepping outside algorithmic comfort zones, engaging with diverse sources and speaking directly with others. Only then can the public begin to reclaim the narrative space from the forces shaping it.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.