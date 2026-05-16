FO Talks: Why the US Could Abandon the UK and Back Argentina in the Falkland Islands Dispute

Fair Observer’s Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh and Argentine international-relations analyst Ricardo Vanella discuss renewed geopolitical attention surrounding the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Islas Malvinas. Following reports that the Trump administration may reconsider Washington’s diplomatic backing for the United Kingdom after Britain refused to support the US war in Iran, Argentina may now have a renewed diplomatic opportunity to explain its long-standing sovereignty claim with seriousness, restraint and strategic patience. Vanella argues that while Argentinian President Javier Milei’s close ties with US President Donald Trump may provide Argentina with unusual access in Washington, Buenos Aires must avoid overreading tactical signals from the White House. Instead of confrontation, he proposes a long-term South Atlantic framework centered on diplomacy, investment and trust-building between Argentina and the UK.

A dispute shaped by history and identity

Vanella begins by explaining why he refers to the islands as the Malvinas rather than the Falklands. For Argentina, he says, the issue is tied not only to sovereignty but also to history, identity and constitutional principle. Argentina views the islands as territory occupied by Britain since 1833, while the UK argues that sovereignty rests on long-term administration and the wishes of the islanders themselves.

The dispute remains emotionally and politically charged because it combines colonial history, international law and national identity. Khattar Singh notes how naming itself becomes a geopolitical tool, comparing the issue to disputes over geographic terminology elsewhere in the world.

Although Argentina lost the Falklands War in 1982, Vanella stresses that democratic governments since then have pursued the issue through diplomacy rather than force. “This is not about war,” he says. “This is about law, history, diplomacy and an unresolved sovereignty dispute.”

Trump, Milei and a changing geopolitical landscape

The immediate trigger for the conversation is a reported Pentagon memo suggesting the Trump administration may reconsider US diplomatic support for Britain regarding the islands. According to the report, the shift emerged partly because London refused to openly back Washington during the US confrontation with Iran.

Khattar Singh connects this possibility to what he describes as a revived “Monroe Doctrine” approach in Trump’s foreign policy, where Washington seeks to tighten influence over the Western Hemisphere and limit the role of rival powers, including European states. Argentina’s growing ideological alignment with the Trump administration has therefore attracted international attention.

Vanella urges caution. While Milei’s relationship with Trump may improve Argentina’s access in Washington, he warns against treating internal US debates as a definitive policy shift. “Access is not the same as a policy change,” he explains.

He argues that Argentina should use the moment carefully by combining political access with serious diplomacy. Legal arguments, regional support, multilateral engagement and strategic patience remain more important than personal relationships between leaders. As Vanella puts it, “Personal chemistry helps. It does not replace statecraft.” Vanella emphasizes that Washington has historically acknowledged the dispute while stopping short of formally backing Argentine sovereignty.

A shared South Atlantic vision

Vanella proposes what he describes as a long-term South Atlantic framework — a shared vision built around cooperation, investment, connectivity and trust-building. If both sides continue insisting only on their maximum demands, the dispute could remain frozen for another century.

His proposal centers on practical cooperation before any final sovereignty settlement. Britain could increase investments in Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego in sectors such as logistics, fisheries, energy and scientific research. Argentina, meanwhile, could strengthen its commercial and economic presence in London while building deeper ties with British institutions and businesses.

Vanella believes such a framework could gradually reduce mistrust while creating mutual economic incentives. “Diplomacy sometimes requires imagination, patience and very long horizons,” he says.

Importantly, he draws a firm line against any military approach. Argentina, he argues, must reject the possibility of armed confrontation entirely because another war would be “disastrous morally, strategically and diplomatically.” Instead, Buenos Aires should focus on strengthening economic credibility, regional partnerships and diplomatic influence. The serious Argentine position, he says, should be “firm but peaceful: no war, no adventurism, only diplomacy and statecraft.”

Self-determination, colonialism and global support

Khattar Singh raises the central contradiction in the dispute: Argentina describes the islands as a colonial holdover, while Britain argues that the islanders overwhelmingly support remaining a British Overseas Territory. In the 2013 referendum, nearly 99% of voters backed continued British rule.

Vanella responds that Argentina views the issue differently because much of the international community still treats the dispute as unresolved. Latin American organizations and many countries in the Global South continue supporting negotiations between Buenos Aires and London, even if not all explicitly endorse Argentina’s sovereignty claim.

He also notes that countries such as India have historically shown diplomatic sympathy toward Argentina’s position, including the use of the name “Malvinas” in official contexts. Yet symbolic support alone, he says, is insufficient. Argentina must prove itself “consistent,” “credible” and “reliable” over time if it wants major powers to take its diplomatic strategy seriously.

The “big club” of geopolitics

In the final section, Vanella frames the dispute within what he calls the global “big club” of powerful states. The US may dominate the system, he says, but the UK remains a crucial part of its infrastructure and alliances. Because of this, Argentina should avoid assuming Washington will dramatically abandon Britain.

Instead, Vanella believes Buenos Aires should pursue gradual trust-building with both the US and the UK while remaining active in multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, where long-term diplomatic opportunities may emerge.

Ultimately, Vanella argues that only a shared South Atlantic strategy can break the diplomatic deadlock. A long-term framework based on trade, investment, connectivity and cooperation may not immediately solve the sovereignty dispute, but it could create the trust necessary for meaningful negotiations later. In Vanella’s view, Argentina should remain firm in principle, peaceful in method and creative in strategy.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.