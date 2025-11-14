FO° Talks: Javier Milei’s Chainsaw Revolution: What His Midterm Victory Means for Argentina

Fair Observer’s Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh and Argentine international-relations analyst Ricardo Vanella discuss Argentine President Javier Milei’s sweeping midterm victory. The election marks a change of direction for Argentina and global politics. Argentina’s voters, weary of decline and disillusioned with the establishment, have chosen disruption over tradition.

Vanella describes the moment as a collective search for “direction, credibility and effectiveness in public life.” From Washington to Latin America, Argentina is being watched as a test case for whether a nation long defined by volatility can reconcile freedom with stability and national identity with global integration. The vote, he argues, was a statement that now must be translated into results through balance, strong institutions and a capable international posture. What is ultimately at stake is Argentina’s ability to trust itself once more.

Milei’s chainsaw politics

Khattar Singh turns to Milei’s fiscal revolution — his “chainsaw politics.” Vanella notes that the president inherited an economy wrecked by inflation, deficits and institutional fatigue. Drastic budget cuts and public-sector layoffs were dramatized for campaign effect, but in truth, the president did not cut everything. Instead, this could be a calculated impact strategy: the perception of radical action to restore fiscal credibility while avoiding mass upheaval.

The reforms are proceeding with surprising social calm. Argentines have endured a century of stop-start crises, and that inertia remains Milei’s biggest domestic obstacle. Economic transformation without social cohesion won’t be sustainable. The president’s alliance with former Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s Republican Proposal party and long-standing US support could prove decisive in maintaining stability during this reset.

Challenges for Milei

For ordinary Argentines, inflation is easing, but prices remain “salty.” The Argentine peso’s overvaluation against the US dollar keeps living costs high and wages weak. Vanella explains the country’s vicious cycle: devaluing the peso instantly lifts street prices. Any monetary adjustment, therefore, requires delicate “fine-tuning of the dollar … in baby steps” to align currency levels with real productivity while avoiding another price surge.

Even with consumer confidence ticking upward and inflation slowing to 2.1% per month, expectations are fragile. Citizens anxiously hope the new government will let them see “the light at the end of the tunnel.” Fiscal discipline is necessary, he says, but not sufficient: “You cannot build prosperity just by cutting costs.” True growth must come from production, trade and innovation, which he calls “smart economics.”

Milei’s foreign policy

Internationally, Milei is reanchoring Argentina toward the West. He labeled China an assassin state, rejected Argentina’s entry into the BRICS bloc in December 2023 and pledged to move the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem in 2026. These steps, alongside closer ties with Washington, signal strategic westward diversification.

Still, China remains indispensable as a buyer of soy, lithium and energy. Argentina seeks to align itself with the West, not isolate itself from China. The shift is geopolitical, not commercial: Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires leans politically toward the US and Israel while maintaining trade with all partners. In this balancing act, Argentina seeks influence without dependence.

Milei’s most radical economic promise, full dollarization, illustrates the same trade-off logic. Dollarization can crush inflation and reduce volatility, as Ecuador and El Salvador have illustrated, but it strips away policy tools. For now, Milei’s team has halted the plan while stabilization proceeds. “Dollarization can kill inflation,” Vanella observes, “but it can’t replace institutions.”

Milei’s influence in South America

Milei’s rise reverberates beyond Argentina. His victory underscores a regional break from long-entrenched parties and ideologies. From Bolivia, where the once-dominant Movement for Socialism movement failed to reach the presidential election’s final round on October 19, to Chile, where voters are restless ahead of new polls for its upcoming November 16 presidential election, South America’s political map is being redrawn.

Vanella calls Argentina “a laboratory of liberal experimentation in Latin America.” The region’s new divide is no longer left versus right but establishment versus anti-establishment. Citizens now reward outsiders and staunch reformers who promise competence and integrity over ideological purity. The new axis, in his words, is “efficacy and integrity versus the old machine.”

Whether Milei’s revolution endures will depend on converting disruption into durable governance, restoring trust at home while redefining leadership across the hemisphere. For now, Argentina stands as the loudest chapter in a continental experiment. It’s a nation testing whether liberty, discipline and credibility can coexist long enough to build a new future.

