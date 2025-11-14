Videos

FO° Talks: Javier Milei’s Chainsaw Revolution: What His Midterm Victory Means for Argentina

In this episode of FO° Talks, Rohan Khattar Singh and Ricardo Vanella examine how Argentine President Javier Milei’s midterm landslide has transformed Argentina into a test of libertarian reform. Milei must turn disruption into stable governance while redefining Argentina’s alliances. His “chainsaw politics” are already reshaping South America’s political landscape.

Check out our comment feature!
Ricardo Vanella & Rohan Khattar Singh
November 14, 2025 05:32

Fair Observer’s Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh and Argentine international-relations analyst Ricardo Vanella discuss Argentine President Javier Milei’s sweeping midterm victory. The election marks a change of direction for Argentina and global politics. Argentina’s voters, weary of decline and disillusioned with the establishment, have chosen disruption over tradition.

Vanella describes the moment as a collective search for “direction, credibility and effectiveness in public life.” From Washington to Latin America, Argentina is being watched as a test case for whether a nation long defined by volatility can reconcile freedom with stability and national identity with global integration. The vote, he argues, was a statement that now must be translated into results through balance, strong institutions and a capable international posture. What is ultimately at stake is Argentina’s ability to trust itself once more.

Milei’s chainsaw politics

Khattar Singh turns to Milei’s fiscal revolution — his “chainsaw politics.” Vanella notes that the president inherited an economy wrecked by inflation, deficits and institutional fatigue. Drastic budget cuts and public-sector layoffs were dramatized for campaign effect, but in truth, the president did not cut everything. Instead, this could be a calculated impact strategy: the perception of radical action to restore fiscal credibility while avoiding mass upheaval.

The reforms are proceeding with surprising social calm. Argentines have endured a century of stop-start crises, and that inertia remains Milei’s biggest domestic obstacle. Economic transformation without social cohesion won’t be sustainable. The president’s alliance with former Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s Republican Proposal party and long-standing US support could prove decisive in maintaining stability during this reset.

Challenges for Milei

For ordinary Argentines, inflation is easing, but prices remain “salty.” The Argentine peso’s overvaluation against the US dollar keeps living costs high and wages weak. Vanella explains the country’s vicious cycle: devaluing the peso instantly lifts street prices. Any monetary adjustment, therefore, requires delicate “fine-tuning of the dollar … in baby steps” to align currency levels with real productivity while avoiding another price surge.

Even with consumer confidence ticking upward and inflation slowing to 2.1% per month, expectations are fragile. Citizens anxiously hope the new government will let them see “the light at the end of the tunnel.” Fiscal discipline is necessary, he says, but not sufficient: “You cannot build prosperity just by cutting costs.” True growth must come from production, trade and innovation, which he calls “smart economics.”

Milei’s foreign policy

Internationally, Milei is reanchoring Argentina toward the West. He labeled China an assassin state, rejected Argentina’s entry into the BRICS bloc in December 2023 and pledged to move the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem in 2026. These steps, alongside closer ties with Washington, signal strategic westward diversification.

Still, China remains indispensable as a buyer of soy, lithium and energy. Argentina seeks to align itself with the West, not isolate itself from China. The shift is geopolitical, not commercial: Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires leans politically toward the US and Israel while maintaining trade with all partners. In this balancing act, Argentina seeks influence without dependence.

Milei’s most radical economic promise, full dollarization, illustrates the same trade-off logic. Dollarization can crush inflation and reduce volatility, as Ecuador and El Salvador have illustrated, but it strips away policy tools. For now, Milei’s team has halted the plan while stabilization proceeds. “Dollarization can kill inflation,” Vanella observes, “but it can’t replace institutions.”

Milei’s influence in South America

Milei’s rise reverberates beyond Argentina. His victory underscores a regional break from long-entrenched parties and ideologies. From Bolivia, where the once-dominant Movement for Socialism movement failed to reach the presidential election’s final round on October 19, to Chile, where voters are restless ahead of new polls for its upcoming November 16 presidential election, South America’s political map is being redrawn.

Vanella calls Argentina “a laboratory of liberal experimentation in Latin America.” The region’s new divide is no longer left versus right but establishment versus anti-establishment. Citizens now reward outsiders and staunch reformers who promise competence and integrity over ideological purity. The new axis, in his words, is “efficacy and integrity versus the old machine.”

Whether Milei’s revolution endures will depend on converting disruption into durable governance, restoring trust at home while redefining leadership across the hemisphere. For now, Argentina stands as the loudest chapter in a continental experiment. It’s a nation testing whether liberty, discipline and credibility can coexist long enough to build a new future.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Javier Milei’s Chainsaw Revolution: What His Midterm Victory Means for Argentina

Ricardo Vanella & Rohan Khattar Singh November 14, 2025

FO° Talks: SNAP in Danger: What the US Government Shutdown Means for 40 Million Americans

Sam Raus & Rohan Khattar Singh November 13, 2025

FO° Exclusive: China’s Purges, Japan’s Far-Right and America’s Gamble: The New Asian Order

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 12, 2025

FO° Exclusive: US Government Shutdown: Polarization, Project 2025 and Debt Crippling America?

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 11, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Israel–Hamas Ceasefire Explained: Trump’s 20-Point Plan and What Comes Next

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 10, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Global Lightning Roundup of October 2025

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 09, 2025

FO° Talks: Bolivia Heads to Presidential Runoff as Voters End Two Decades of Left-Wing Politics

Pablo Bejar & Rohan Khattar Singh November 08, 2025

FO° Talks: Pashtuns vs Punjabis: The Ethnic Rift Fueling Clashes Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Thomas Barfield & Atul Singh November 07, 2025

FO° Talks: The Gaza Peace Deal Remains Shaky as Hamas Carries Out Public Executions

Abdullah O Hayek & Rohan Khattar Singh November 06, 2025

FO° Talks: Peru in Crisis: Dina Boluarte Impeached, Controversial José Jeri Takes Power

Erik Geurts & Rohan Khattar Singh November 05, 2025

FO° Talks: Are American Cities Becoming Unlivable? Understanding the Revolving Door of Crime

Ed Tarnowski & Rohan Khattar Singh November 04, 2025

FO° Talks: The Yemen Conflict Explained: What’s Next for the Houthis?

Fernando Carvajal & Atul Singh November 03, 2025

FO° Talks: Maria Corina Machado: The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Forced Into Hiding

Leonardo Vivas November 02, 2025

FO° Talks: The Gaza Peace Deal Could Define Trump’s Legacy and Break Netanyahu’s

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh November 01, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump Deploys the National Guard, is America Turning Into a Police State?

Alex Rosado & Rohan Khattar Singh October 31, 2025

FO° Talks: How Zohran Mamdani and Gen Z Voters Are Shaping the New York Mayoral Race

Daniel Idfresne & Rohan Khattar Singh October 30, 2025

FO° Talks: Afghanistan–Pakistan Clashes: Why is the Durand Line Controversial?

Saboor Sakhizada & Rohan Khattar Singh October 29, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump Wants Bagram Back: Decoding The Power Game Between the US, Taliban and China

Ashraf Haidari & Rohan Khattar Singh October 28, 2025

FO° Talks: Why South Korea Matters More Than Ever in a Fragmented World

Brendan Howe & Rohan Khattar Singh October 27, 2025

FO° Talks: Regeneration Explained: Redesigning Our Planet, Our Food and Our Future

Rob Avis & Roberta Artemisia Campani October 26, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA