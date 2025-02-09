FO° Talks: US Immigration Policy Under Donald Trump 2.0

Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh speaks with Douglas Hauer-Gilad about US immigration policy under a second term for US President Donald Trump. The discussion focuses on Trump’s policy objectives, the feasibility of them and their impact on immigrants and the legal system. Douglas’s expertise provides an informed perspective on what lies ahead.

Douglas is a lawyer who dedicates his career to immigration cases. He is also a rabbinical student in New York and a doctoral candidate in Talmud and Rabbinics. He teaches law at Boston University and is active in human rights work around the world. He currently helps Israeli families affected by the October 7 attacks. He brings a deep understanding of immigration law and its real-world effects.

Atul asks Douglas about Trump’s approach to border security and immigration enforcement. Trump emphasizes securing the border and protecting American jobs. His policies include stricter deportation measures, particularly targeting immigrants with criminal backgrounds. However, mass deportations require resources and international cooperation, which makes them difficult to implement.

US Customs and Border Protection have too much power

One key issue is the power of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Under a second Trump administration, CBP receives more authority to override civil rights protections. This means fewer rights for immigrants, including restrictions on their ability to appeal deportation. Trump also intends to close the US–Mexico border entirely. CBP already has minimal oversight compared to the FBI. With more freedom, the agency can act with even less accountability and become more aggressive in enforcing immigration laws.

The conversation also explores the role of tech billionaires in shaping immigration policy. Elon Musk expresses opinions on immigration but does not control government bureaucracy. It remains to be seen whether figures like Musk influence policy or if the system continues without significant changes.

Deportations are difficult

Another major topic is the idea of a large-scale deportation program. Trump previously spoke about removing millions of undocumented immigrants. Douglas discusses whether such a plan is realistic and what legal and logistical challenges it faces.

Finally, the discussion touches on the possibility of another ban on Muslim immigration. Trump previously enacted restrictions on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries. Douglas provides insights into whether such a policy returns and what its legal consequences are.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.