Support us
Search

Videos

FO° Talks: US Immigration Policy Under Donald Trump 2.0

US President Donald Trump’s new administration intends to crack down heavily on immigration. He is granting more power to US Customs and Border Protection and wants to institute stricter deportation policies. But these efforts require resources and international cooperation — can Trump realistically execute these goals?

Check out our comment feature!
Douglas Hauer & Atul Singh
February 09, 2025 04:52

Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh speaks with Douglas Hauer-Gilad about US immigration policy under a second term for US President Donald Trump. The discussion focuses on Trump’s policy objectives, the feasibility of them and their impact on immigrants and the legal system. Douglas’s expertise provides an informed perspective on what lies ahead.

Douglas is a lawyer who dedicates his career to immigration cases. He is also a rabbinical student in New York and a doctoral candidate in Talmud and Rabbinics. He teaches law at Boston University and is active in human rights work around the world. He currently helps Israeli families affected by the October 7 attacks. He brings a deep understanding of immigration law and its real-world effects.

Atul asks Douglas about Trump’s approach to border security and immigration enforcement. Trump emphasizes securing the border and protecting American jobs. His policies include stricter deportation measures, particularly targeting immigrants with criminal backgrounds. However, mass deportations require resources and international cooperation, which makes them difficult to implement.

US Customs and Border Protection have too much power

One key issue is the power of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Under a second Trump administration, CBP receives more authority to override civil rights protections. This means fewer rights for immigrants, including restrictions on their ability to appeal deportation. Trump also intends to close the US–Mexico border entirely. CBP already has minimal oversight compared to the FBI. With more freedom, the agency can act with even less accountability and become more aggressive in enforcing immigration laws.

The conversation also explores the role of tech billionaires in shaping immigration policy. Elon Musk expresses opinions on immigration but does not control government bureaucracy. It remains to be seen whether figures like Musk influence policy or if the system continues without significant changes.

Deportations are difficult

Another major topic is the idea of a large-scale deportation program. Trump previously spoke about removing millions of undocumented immigrants. Douglas discusses whether such a plan is realistic and what legal and logistical challenges it faces.

Finally, the discussion touches on the possibility of another ban on Muslim immigration. Trump previously enacted restrictions on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries. Douglas provides insights into whether such a policy returns and what its legal consequences are.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: US Immigration Policy Under Donald Trump 2.0

Douglas Hauer & Atul Singh February 09, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Europe Faces a Tough Year Ahead

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 08, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Unstable Africa Drives Refugees North

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 06, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Will the Global Economy Muddle Along, or Is There Trouble Ahead?

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 04, 2025

FO° Exclusive: The Russia–Ukraine War Could End

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 02, 2025

FO° Exclusive: The Turbulent Middle East Will Cool Down a Bit

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh January 30, 2025

FO° Exclusive: The New Science and Technology Race Is Heating Up

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh January 28, 2025

FO° Exclusive: A Turbulent Donald Trump Second Presidency

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh January 26, 2025

FO° Talks: Was the Great Jimmy Carter Really a Peacemaker?

Stephen Zunes & Claire Whitaker January 17, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Why is the EU in Crisis? What Lies Ahead?

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh December 09, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Why Donald Trump Won Again and What Happens Now

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh December 07, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Rachel Reeves Delivers Important Post-Brexit Budget

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 07, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Make Sense of BRICS Summit in Russia

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 06, 2024

FO° Exclusive: The Israel–Iran Conflict Is Getting More Dangerous

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 03, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Mario Draghi Calls for a New European Industrial Policy

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 01, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Colossal and Historic American Election

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 29, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Middle East Tense as Israel Now Hits Hezbollah Hard

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 27, 2024

FO° Talks: The Truth About the Rape Case That Sent West Bengal Into a Tailspin

Ankita M. Kumar & Elizabeth Tate September 15, 2024

FO° Live: Can South Korea Be Useful to the Quad?

Jaewoo Choo, Atul Singh & Haruko Satoh September 13, 2024

FO° Exclusive: New Twists and Turns in Astonishing US Presidential Election

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 06, 2024

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA