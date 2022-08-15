Atul Singh and Glenn Carle get to grips with the furore caused by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, how it has incited the fury of a thin-skinned Chinese regime, and what this game of chicken between world powers could mean for the future.

In The Dialectic, Atul and Glenn give you their unique perspectives on world affairs. Atul is the founder, CEO & editor-in-chief of Fair Observer, an independent media organization that has published more than 2,500 voices from around the world. Glenn retired as the Deputy National Intelligence Officer after more than two decades in the CIA and is the author of The Interrogator.