Arab Digest editor William Law’s guest this week is Samuel Ramani. Their conversation focuses on how the Russia-Ukraine War is playing out for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

As Putin continues his war of attrition against Ukraine, Middle Eastern countries are weighing up how a Russian drawdown of troops in Syria might serve to tilt the scales either away from or towards Iran.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.