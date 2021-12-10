Ashton Kingdon, a PhD candidate at the University of Southampton in the UK, and Ashley Mattheis, a doctoral candidate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the US, join “Right Rising” to discuss the ethical implications of studying the far right.

Along with host Augusta Dell’Omo, they walk us through the existing institutions that protect ethical research and how they fall short in safeguarding scholars studying extremism online. Kingdon and Mattheis explain the threats faced by researchers, particularly women, people of color and LGBTQIA+ individuals. They also outline how their new unit at the Centre of Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR) focusing on ethics aims to increase researcher safety.

*[Fair Observer is a media partner of the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right. Click here for a full list of episodes.]

