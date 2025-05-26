What does fascism look like in the 21st century? To answer this question, Fair Observer Editor-at-Large Rod Berger sits down with noted historian Julien Reitzenstein, whose research into authoritarian regimes helps illuminate the disturbing parallels between past and present.

Decoding fascism today

Reitzenstein begins by defining fascism’s modern forms. While grounded in its violent 20th-century roots, today’s fascism operates through more subtle yet equally corrosive mechanisms: populism, disinformation, and democratic backsliding. He emphasizes how economic precarity and social fragmentation allow authoritarian ideologies to thrive in a digitally connected world.

Global warning signs

The conversation then shifts to the alarming rise of nationalist and authoritarian movements across continents — from Europe and Latin America to parts of Asia and North America. Reitzenstein points to the erosion of democratic norms and the weaponization of social media as key trends accelerating this shift.

History’s lessons, urgently applied

Drawing on historical case studies, Reitzenstein stresses the importance of civic engagement and robust democratic institutions. Echoing past warnings, he underscores that fascism often begins not with a single event but with a gradual normalization of extremism and the weakening of checks and balances.

Resistance through action and awareness

As the episode concludes, listeners are left not with despair but with resolve. Reitzenstein lays out how education, media literacy, and political participation can help inoculate societies against fascism’s rise. His call to action: learn from history and shape a better, more resilient future.

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.