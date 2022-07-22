Italy, Tunisia and Algeria Form a Mediterranean Energy Treble
Arab Digest is a partner of Fair Observer that produces some of the best content on the Middle East and North Africa. This podcast discusses Italy, Tunisia and Algeria might be about to change the economics and geopolitics of energy in Europe.
Arab Digest editor William Law welcomes top North Africa energy analyst Francis Ghilès to the podcast to talk about the potential energy alliance between Italy, Tunisia and Algeria as the war in Ukraine grinds on and sanctions on Russia begin to bite.
Italy is determined to become Europe’s energy hub while Tunisia has the geographic proximity to the continent and Algeria the resources for a nexus of interests to emerge, one that could prove a winner for all three.