The conflict between the Hungarian government and the Central European University (CEU) is a well-known example of how universities struggle for autonomy.

Daniela Apaydin, a research associate at the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe (IDM), spoke with the ex-CEU rector, author, historian and former politician, Professor Michael Ignatieff, about his personal lessons learned and possible actions to improve the resilience of universities in Europe.

*[Fair Observer is a media partner of Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe. This episode first aired on December 22, 2021.]

