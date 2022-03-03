In 2019, the CAF2020 was launched, aiming to help and improve public sector organizations’ performances from a national to a local level. The Common Assessment Framework (CAF) is a European total quality management model for self-assessment developed by the public sector for the public sector. Recently, it has been intended to strengthen the focus on digitization, agility, sustainability, innovation, collaboration (participation) and diversity.

Can this model help in a financial recovery? Could it be the solution for alleviating the strain on public finances, especially at the local level, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic? Host Sebastian Schaffer discusses this with Thomas Prorok, managing director of the KDZ-Centre for Public Administration Research and head of the CAF Center.

