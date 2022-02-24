In 2018, a study by the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (WIIW) proposed a “European Silk Road” in response to China’s New Silk Road.

Aiming to connect Europe’s eastern and western industrial centers, the European Silk Road would generate growth and employment. This important booster for the Central, Eastern and Southeastern European region could increase gross domestic product (GDP) on average by 3.5% and bring better and greener transport infrastructure.

Mario Holzner, executive director of the WIIW and co-author of the study, discusses the cooperative perspectives and goals of the European Silk Road.

