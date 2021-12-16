Alessio Scopelliti, a doctoral candidate at the University of Bristol, joins “Right Rising” to discuss the programmatic flexibility of the radical right. Along with host Augusta Dell’Omo, he breaks down how cultural, economic and political realities force radical-right parties to adapt and evolve their political platforms.

Scopelliti explains how these particular cleavages can occur amongst far-right parties and, critically, what they look like on the transnational level.

*[Fair Observer is a media partner of the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right. Click here for a full list of episodes.]

The views expressed in this post are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.