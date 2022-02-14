Arab Digest editor William Law welcomes back the Baker Institute’s Kristian Coates Ulrichsen for a conversation about how the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are on the sidelines but acutely watching how talks to revive the nuclear deal with Iran are faring in Vienna.

Also on the table are Yemen, Syria, the Biden administration and the growing competition between the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the economic front.

*[The "Arab Digest Podcast" is produced by Arab Digest.

