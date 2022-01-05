Arab Digest editor William Law is joined by Cinzia Bianco, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

She takes an insightful look at the year just past in the Middle East and North Africa — from coups to COVID-19, to Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed, to alliances abandoned and new ones forged. And she offers her predictions for 2022.

*[The “Arab Digest Podcast” is produced by Arab Digest. Click here for a full list of episodes. This episode originally aired on December 24, 2021. Fair Observer is a media partner of Arab Digest.]

The views expressed in this post are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.