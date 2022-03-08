Arab Digest editor William Law welcomes author and analyst Jim Krane, an energy research fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute and an expert on Gulf energy matters.

Their conversation focuses on the quest for net-zero emissions in the Middle East. Are Gulf hydrocarbon producers serious about hitting their ambitious targets, or is this little more than a PR mirage?

*[The “Arab Digest Podcast” is produced by Arab Digest. Click here for a full list of episodes. Fair Observer is a media partner of Arab Digest.]

The views expressed in this post are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.