In a wide-ranging conversation, this edition of FO° Podcasts examines the global economy. Nasir Khilji has five decades of experience as an economist. He worked in many departments for the US government before retiring as a senior economist from the Treasury.

Khilji speaks about the US, Europe and emerging markets in this podcast. He discusses oil prices, inflation, growth prospects and more with editor-in-chief Atul Singh, the host of FO° Podcasts.