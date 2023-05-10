Major-General Michel-Henri St-Louis is an experienced soldier. He has deployed on missions in Bosnia, Croatia, Afghanistan and Iraq. In this podcast, Major General St-Louis shares his insights from his distinguished military career to analyze the Russia-Ukraine War. He talks about the lessons of this war from proper training and sensible doctrines to empowering field commanders and maintaining morale.

The eloquent general goes on to share his insights on the complex political and military situation in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. He served twice in the country and shares his rich insights here. The Canadian Defence Attaché also speaks about Iraq, the rise of ISIS, the Syrian civil war and Qasem Soleimani of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He shares many lessons relevant for military members, diplomats, and all students of history, geopolitics and international relations.

