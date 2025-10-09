FO° Talks: Gen Z’s Anti-Left Shift: Women Turn to Conservative and Religious Lifestyle

Rohan Khattar Singh, Fair Observer’s Video Producer & Social Media Manager, speaks with Anna Mays, a Young Voices contributor, about why American women from Generation Z are turning away from progressive politics and adopting cultural conservatism. They highlight disillusionment with the promises of the left, the appeal of traditional lifestyles and the growing influence of faith and social media.

Gen Z women ditch the left

Mays defines the left as a broad progressive ideology in American life that puts emphasis on deconstructing the family, expanding government programs, prioritizing autonomy and dismantling gender norms. For many Gen Z women, this has not delivered the joy and community it promised.

Her generation was taught that success meant avoiding family life and focusing on careers, yet many young women feel burnt out and lonely. Rejecting hookup culture and following traditions like motherhood now appear more fulfilling.

Khattar Singh observes that Gen Z women are unhappy with the lives they were told to live. Polling shows higher rates of anxiety and dissatisfaction compared to earlier generations. Mays sees no coincidence that this group is both the most progressive and the least happy. She emphasizes that this discontent is not abstract but rooted in lived daily experience — stress, shallow relationships and lack of support. It is this gap between theory and reality, she argues, that fuels the search for new options.

A lifestyle shift to the right

Mays stresses that the change is mainly cultural, not political. Many still vote for the left, but their lives move right. A gap has opened between how women live and the political ideals they once embraced.

She notes that lifestyle often precedes political realignment. As people gain work and family experience, they tend to lean conservative. Many find it difficult to sustain a life where daily choices contradict political beliefs.

Still, Mays emphasizes that the motivation is not partisan. Women are searching for more fulfilling lives, with politics sometimes adjusting later. Over time, she suggests, this widening gap could create significant pressure on traditional party loyalties. The small cultural choices of today — rejecting hookup culture, prioritizing family, choosing faith — may become the political dividing lines of tomorrow.

What the left lacks

Mays argues the left promises autonomy but fails to deliver community. Rhetoric about liberation rings hollow when the outcome is fractured relationships and widespread mental health struggles.

When freedom produces isolation, people conclude: This is not happiness. Cultural conservatism fills that void by offering purpose and rootedness, even when it cuts against cultural expectations.

Role of social media

Conservative influencers on the social media platforms TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are gaining millions of followers by blending lifestyle content with cultural critique. Many highlight their Christian faith. For audiences tired of progressive ideals, this creates an appealing package: clear morals, joy and stability. Whether or not viewers adopt Christianity, they are drawn to the consistency.

She believes this is more than a passing fad. Real lifestyle changes like embracing motherhood will likely outlast viral cycles. These influencers are not just creating content; they are modeling an alternative way of life that resonates with millions of young women who crave stability and meaning.

Is the world moving right?

Khattar Singh asks whether this is global. Mays points to Sweden, where young women influenced by conservative voices embrace slow living and traditional roles.

While the trend is most visible in the West, where progressive ideas are strongest, such change is stirring elsewhere. In regions where the family remains strong, like other parts of Europe and India, the shift is less obvious but still present. This suggests that cultural conservatism is part of a larger international pattern, not just an American backlash.

The feminism dying?

Mays credits early feminism for expanding rights but argues it was later hijacked. Instead of celebrating feminine roles, it encouraged women to adopt masculine-coded behaviors — full-time work and a rejection of motherhood.

She calls for a new feminine movement that validates choices beyond the “girlboss” archetype. Khattar Singh agrees this turn toward tradition and religion warrants close attention. They stress that this is not a retreat from progress, but a demand for broader definitions of fulfillment and success that resonate with women’s lived experiences.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

