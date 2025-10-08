FO° Talks: Netflix and NFL Are More Popular Than Church, Gen Z Moving Away From Religion?

Rohan Khattar Singh, Fair Observer’s Video Producer & Social Media Manager, speaks with Anna Mays, a Young Voices contributor. Together, they examine the decline of Christian church attendance in the United States. They compare organized religion with cultural giants like the National Football League (NFL) and streaming platforms, asking whether these have become the “new sacred.”

Mays argues that the church’s future depends on returning to its core mission rather than competing with entertainment. She believes that faith institutions must rediscover their unique strengths — spiritual nourishment, moral teaching and genuine community — rather than imitating the tactics of consumer culture. This rediscovery could allow the church to thrive in a distracted age.

NFL > church?

Mays begins with a provocative analogy: For many Americans, NFL Sundays are treated as more sacred than church. Football fans show extraordinary commitment — showing up weekly, dressing the part and investing emotionally. Yet church attendance has collapsed, with only about 20% of Americans attending weekly.

What does American society truly value: religion or sports? Mays argues that the NFL, Netflix or even a restful couch should never outrank God. For her, the highest human purpose is being in relationship with God, and church services should stand above all other options.

Church in the digital age

Khattar Singh ponders if the digital age explains the decline. Mays disagrees, saying the problem is not too many choices but the church’s attempt to compete with them. Churches that try to “out-Netflix Netflix” or “out-comfort the couch,” she says, will always lose. The church must remain focused on worship and community rooted in Jesus Christ.

She critiques the trend of overly comforting sermons that dilute the gospel into palatable slogans. Asked if the church has fallen behind technologically, Mays responds that the issue is preferences, not platforms. People shaped by TikTok’s eight-second clips prefer distraction over prayer or scripture.

The solution, Mays insists, is not imitation but reordering priorities toward what is fulfilling and eternal. In her framing, digital tools can be helpful, but they must never become substitutes for the deeper calling of discipleship, which cannot be compressed into a short video or a catchy headline.

Church vs trends

While many churches have weakened, Mays sees others holding true to biblical mandates. She points to Generation Z as evidence: Many are leaving progressive denominations that emphasize comfort and instead gravitating toward more orthodox practices, such as the Latin Mass.

She cites data showing the Presbyterian Church USA lost over 140 congregations and 150,000 members in a single year, while the United Methodist Church is experiencing a historic fracture. Mays interprets these developments as evidence that her generation has discovered cultural success and social media does not lead to happiness. Instead, they are drawn to the “what is true, what is good and what is more beautiful” — which, as scripture says, is God.

Why is the NFL so popular?

Khattar Singh highlights the NFL’s enormous cultural footprint, noting that stars like quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski enjoy global recognition. Mays agrees, situating football alongside figures like singers Taylor Swift or Beyoncé.

She reflects on how the community has been redefined. It once meant neighbors who worshiped with you and cared for you in need. Now, community is often based on hobbies or fandoms. While not inherently bad, such loyalties become harmful if they take precedence over God. To illustrate, she recalls the Israelites’ golden calf and philosopher Plato’s warnings about misordered priorities. Khattar Singh remarks that the NFL has built loyalty that the church has failed to match.

What next for the church?

Asked how the church can reach Generations Z and Alpha, Mays offers three points: First, it must proclaim the full gospel without watering it down. People, she argues, are drawn to truth, and the Bible speaks to that desire.

Second, it must move away from seeker-sensitive movements and shallow sermons. While Jesus says “come as you are,” Mays stresses he never said “stay as you are.” The mission is to make disciples who make disciples.

Finally, Mays emphasizes prayer and reliance on God. Christians should embrace their weakness in comparison to God’s strength. This humility, she argues, is the foundation of a stronger church able to gain new “souls for heaven.” If the church remembers that success is measured not in numbers or popularity but in faithfulness, it may regain credibility and inspire future generations to build lasting communities of hope and devotion.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

