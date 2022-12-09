Video

FO° Debate: Qatar's World Cup Controversy

Geneva Roy December 09, 2022

Geneva Roy argues for and against whether Qatar should host the World Cup. Geneva is the chair of World Schools Debating Championship - the youngest ever person to hold the position. In the past, she was the treasurer of the Oxford Union, the head of Oxford Debating, and reached the semifinals of both the World Universities Debating Championship and the European Universities Debating Championship. Fair Observer’s author Ellis Cashmore has argued that Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup will change sporting spectacles forever...

Must See

Did COP26 Deliver for the Planet?

Fair Observer December 01, 2021

The Death of Franco

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective November 09, 2021

Climate Change Explained

Chiara Castro November 04, 2021

What Poland’s Court Ruling Means for Europe

Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe October 19, 2021

More On

What HIV Teaches Us: The Need for Affordable Health Care

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective September 30, 2021

Who Supports the Kremlin?

GLOBSEC September 28, 2021

Tunisia and the Gulf

Gulf State Analytics September 16, 2021

History Matters in How Russia Is Perceived in Europe

GLOBSEC September 15, 2021
Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA