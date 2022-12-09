FO° Debate: Qatar's World Cup Controversy

Geneva Roy argues for and against whether Qatar should host the World Cup. Geneva is the chair of World Schools Debating Championship - the youngest ever person to hold the position. In the past, she was the treasurer of the Oxford Union, the head of Oxford Debating, and reached the semifinals of both the World Universities Debating Championship and the European Universities Debating Championship. Fair Observer’s author Ellis Cashmore has argued that Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup will change sporting spectacles forever...