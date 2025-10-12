Videos

FO° Talks: Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli Resigns After Deadly Protests, What Next?

In this episode of FO° Talks, Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh and eminent Nepalese journalist Kuber Chalise discuss how social media restrictions ignited massive youth-led protests against corruption in Nepal. They examined the violent crackdown, which heightened calls for the then-prime minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. They also explore debates over the return of a symbolic monarchy, as well as Indian and Chinese influence on Nepal’s future.

Check out our comment feature!
Kuber Chalise & Rohan Khattar Singh
October 12, 2025 05:57

[This interview was recorded on September 9, 2025. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned during the recording.]

Rohan Khattar Singh, Fair Observer’s Video Producer & Social Media Manager, speaks with Kuber Chalise, a journalist for Nepal Khabar, regarding the protests and political crisis shaking Nepal. They examine the spark that ignited the movement, the mounting pressure on then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the broader questions of corruption, youth demands and geopolitics that define the country’s future.

What sparked the protests?

The immediate spark came when the government required social media platforms to register directly with the Ministry of Communication or face closure within a week. Although these companies were already paying taxes through local agents, they refused the order. The government shut down platforms, triggering outrage.

Chalise notes that the government’s intent seemed to be to control online criticism, where opposition voices and young citizens were active. The ban proved to be the last straw, unleashing long-held frustrations. Unlike Nepal’s earlier mass protests in 1990 and 2006, this one was led not by political parties, but by ordinary youths.

Underlying anger runs deeper. Young people feel excluded from opportunities, with jobs reserved for relatives of politicians. KP Sharma Oli is widely accused of corruption and of shielding business interests. Despite the shift from monarchy to republic two decades ago, many feel “nothing has changed.” Leaders are described as acting like kings, while their children flaunt luxury watches and designer brands.

Will KP Sharma Oli be arrested?

The protests turned violent as crowds marched toward parliament in Baneshwor, the largest residential area of Kathmandu, Nepal. Police opened fire, killing at least 20 protesters. Doctors noted that many were shot in the head or chest, not below the knee as standard police protocol dictates.

Public fury quickly focused on Oli. Media outlets accused him of ordering the crackdown, calling it “murder of the youth in broad daylight.” Protesters torched ministers’ homes, and some demanded the resignation and arrest of Oli, then-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and senior police officials for crimes against humanity.

Lekhak resigned under party pressure despite Oli’s appeals. Chalise observes that this was a symbolic moment: For once, the ruling elite could not shield one of its own.

What does Generation Z want?

Young protesters insist on two main demands: a corruption investigation and the appointment of a neutral prime minister.

Khattar Singh notes that this generation has no faith in the entrenched parties. Some see a strong chance that parliament will be dissolved, leading to a caretaker government of respected independents to oversee new elections.

[This has happened since we recorded this interview.]

The Nepali Army has already intervened once, rescuing top leaders from besieged buildings. This, Chalise stresses, is an unprecedented move that underlines the seriousness of the crisis.

Will Oli flee Nepal?

Despite calls for his ouster, Chalise doubts Oli will flee. He describes Nepali people as “sentimental fools” who forgive rather than judge. Oli himself is seen as an ego-driven figure who would prefer to dig in rather than escape abroad.

[Oli has since resigned and, following brief protection in an army barrack, is taking refuge in a private residence in Gundu, Kathmandu.]

Can the monarchy return?

Though Nepal formally ended the monarchy in 2008, there remains a nostalgic current in society. Chalise suggests that a “baby king” compromise could emerge: a ceremonial role for the monarchy, restoring a symbolic link without overturning republicanism.

This would complete unfinished negotiations from two decades ago. For now, it remains speculative, but the possibility of constitutional revision is no longer off the table.

Indian and Chinese influence

Nepal’s strategic position between India and China makes its crisis a regional concern. India has long mediated Nepali disputes, motivated by fear that instability could spill over its borders. Already, New Delhi has voiced concern.

Chalise argues that China is harder to engage, given cultural, linguistic and geographic barriers. Still, Beijing, along with the United States and the European Union, is seen as part of the quartet that must reach a consensus to stabilize Nepal. Without an international agreement, the protests could drag on.

Nepali leaders often describe their country as “land-linked” rather than landlocked, emphasizing its reliance on outside powers. Yet no single party at home commands public trust. Chalise concludes that only a consensus among domestic forces and international actors can chart a path forward.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli Resigns After Deadly Protests, What Next?

Kuber Chalise & Rohan Khattar Singh October 12, 2025

FO° Talks: How Impeachments, Scandals and Corruption Shaped South Korea’s Politics

David Tizzard & Atul Singh October 11, 2025

FO° Talks: Moldova’s Pro-EU Party Wins Pivotal Election: A Turning Point or Trouble Ahead?

Sebastian Schäffer & Atul Singh October 10, 2025

FO° Talks: Gen Z’s Anti-Left Shift: Women Turn to Conservative and Religious Lifestyle

Anna Mays & Rohan Khattar Singh October 09, 2025

FO° Talks: Netflix and NFL Are More Popular Than Church, Gen Z Moving Away From Religion?

Anna Mays & Rohan Khattar Singh October 08, 2025

FO° Talks: The 5,000-Year Secret History of African Slavery They Don’t Teach You

Martin Plaut October 07, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Economic Pain and Political Turmoil Around the World

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 06, 2025

FO° Exclusive: US Dollar Will Continue to Lose Value

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 05, 2025

FO° Exclusive: The Divided, Not United, States of America

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 04, 2025

FO° Exclusive: A Round-up of What Mattered Most in September 2025

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 03, 2025

FO° Talks: Is AI Now More Reliable and Trustworthy Than Today’s Journalists?

Yves Zieba & Peter Isackson October 02, 2025

FO° Talks: Pakistan Develops Closer Ties with US and China After May’s Clashes with India

Cherish Mathson & Rohan Khattar Singh October 01, 2025

FO° Live: Is America Headed for a Population Collapse? Elon Musk Was Right!

Aidan Grogan, Kaitlyn Diana & Rohan Khattar Singh September 30, 2025

FO° Talks: Indians Today Are Learning English and Ignoring Classical Languages Like Sanskrit

Srinivas Reddy & Atul Singh September 29, 2025

FO° Talks: Saudi Arabia–Pakistan Defense Pact: What Are the Regional and Global Implications?

Ishtiaq Ahmed & Atul Singh September 28, 2025

FO° Talks: Life Inside Donald Trump’s Notorious Alligator Alcatraz Detention Center in Florida

Kaitlyn Diana & Rohan Khattar Singh September 27, 2025

FO° Talks: Israel Escalates Deadly Assault in Gaza, IDF Now Controls Over 40% of the Gaza Strip

Jean-Daniel Ruch & Atul Singh September 26, 2025

FO° Talks: Following Charlie Kirk’s Shooting, Right-Wing Anger Surges as Political Divide Grows in America

Alejandro J. Ramos & Rohan Khattar Singh September 25, 2025

FO° Talks: America Is to Blame for Taliban’s Returning to Power

Lorenzo Tugnoli & Rohan Khattar Singh September 24, 2025

FO° Talks: Donald Trump’s Tariffs Could Boomerang and Unite the BRICS Nations

Kyle Moran & Rohan Khattar Singh September 23, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA