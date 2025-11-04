Videos

FO° Talks: Are American Cities Becoming Unlivable? Understanding the Revolving Door of Crime

In this episode of FO° Talks, Rohan Khattar Singh and Ed Tarnowski examine why violent crime and disorder are rising in American cities. Tarnowski argues that repeat offenders and lax enforcement have eroded safety and public trust. With renewed accountability and results-guided policies, America may solve its dangerous dilemma.

Check out our comment feature!
Ed Tarnowski & Rohan Khattar Singh
November 04, 2025 07:12

Fair Observer’s Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh speaks with Ed Tarnowski, a Young Voices contributor and policy advocate, about why many Americans no longer feel safe in their own cities. Their discussion traces how repeat offenders, mental health failures and ideological divisions have converged to make urban life increasingly precarious — and what it would take to reverse the decline.

Unlivable cities

Khattar Singh opens by asking why so many Americans describe their cities as unlivable. Tarnowski, who has lived in major cities himself, loves their culture, energy and public spaces but believes safety has greatly eroded. The issue, he argues, is not widespread lawlessness but a small number of repeat offenders who account for a disproportionate share of crime.

He cites data showing that in 2022, 30% of New York’s 22,000 shoplifting arrests involved just 327 individuals who together accumulated more than 6,600 charges. Similar patterns appear across the country: Two-thirds of those released from prison in Washington, DC, reoffend; 1,000 offenders caused 40% of Atlanta’s crimes in 2022 and more than three-quarters of Philadelphia’s shooting suspects between 2015 and 2021 had prior arrests. Tarnowski calls this the “revolving door” of justice — an endless cycle that catches and releases offenders to reoffend with little consequence.

One case, he says, captured the nation’s attention: the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina. The accused, one Decarlos Brown Jr., had been jailed 14 times and diagnosed with schizophrenia, yet remained on the streets. Tarnowski considers that tragedy emblematic of a failed philosophy masquerading as compassion: allowing dangerous or unstable individuals to roam free harms both them and the public.

The revolving door of policy

Khattar Singh presses on the causes of this breakdown. Tarnowski says it stems from both misguided policy and flawed philosophy. Criminal justice reforms designed to reduce incarceration have too often ignored their unintended consequences. “We have to judge policies by the results, not by their intentions,” he remarks.

According to Tarnowski, leniency sends the wrong signal not just to habitual offenders, but to young people watching them evade punishment. He points to Washington, DC, which has seen a surge in carjackings by teens as young as 14. In his view, such patterns arise when offenders expect minimal penalties. When deterrence disappears, so does accountability, and with it public confidence in the system.

The host notes that supporters of reform often argue from empathy, citing poverty, addiction and racial inequities. Tarnowski doesn’t dismiss those concerns but contends that empathy detached from enforcement becomes destructive. True compassion, he says, must protect both the vulnerable individual and the wider community.

Ideology and public safety

The conversation turns to the growing ideological divide between state and city governments. Some jurisdictions have pursued aggressive prosecution, while others have limited police budgets or relaxed bail laws. Khattar Singh references the capital’s recent experience under US President Donald Trump’s administration, when National Guard patrols in Washington, DC, briefly coincided with a drop in carjackings and assaults.

Tarnowski sees this as evidence that accountability works. “When people started being held accountable again, particularly in DC,” he says, “we did see a sharp reduction in crime.” He insists that the debate should be guided by data rather than politics, arguing that “a battle of public safety versus disproven ideology” has become the real fault line. He recognizes that the use of the National Guard raises democratic concerns, but he emphasizes that consequences deter crime. Cities ignoring this fact pay a price in fear and disorder.

Restoring accountability and care

Asked what he would do as a policymaker, Tarnowski offers two broad reforms. First, he argues for restoring accountability — enforcing laws firmly yet fairly, and signaling that crime carries real consequences. Letting people get away with criminal behavior ultimately leads them down a worse path.

Second, he calls for a more serious response to mental illness and chronic homelessness. Tarnowski insists that leaving people to languish on the streets is not compassion, but neglect. Cities must strengthen treatment systems and, when necessary, allow for court-ordered care that respects due process and human dignity. For him, protecting the public and rehabilitating individuals are inseparable goals.

Khattar Singh closes by noting how Tarnowski’s analysis connects policy, philosophy and politics into a single question: Can America still govern its cities well enough to make them livable again? Tarnowski believes it can if reformers replace good intentions with clear results, and restore both accountability and compassion to the center of urban life.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Are American Cities Becoming Unlivable? Understanding the Revolving Door of Crime

Ed Tarnowski & Rohan Khattar Singh November 04, 2025

FO° Talks: The Yemen Conflict Explained: What’s Next for the Houthis?

Fernando Carvajal & Atul Singh November 03, 2025

FO° Talks: Maria Corina Machado: The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Forced Into Hiding

Leonardo Vivas November 02, 2025

FO° Talks: The Gaza Peace Deal Could Define Trump’s Legacy and Break Netanyahu’s

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh November 01, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump Deploys the National Guard, is America Turning Into a Police State?

Alex Rosado & Rohan Khattar Singh October 31, 2025

FO° Talks: How Zohran Mamdani and Gen Z Voters Are Shaping the New York Mayoral Race

Daniel Idfresne & Rohan Khattar Singh October 30, 2025

FO° Talks: Afghanistan–Pakistan Clashes: Why is the Durand Line Controversial?

Saboor Sakhizada & Rohan Khattar Singh October 29, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump Wants Bagram Back: Decoding The Power Game Between the US, Taliban and China

Ashraf Haidari & Rohan Khattar Singh October 28, 2025

FO° Talks: Why South Korea Matters More Than Ever in a Fragmented World

Brendan Howe & Rohan Khattar Singh October 27, 2025

FO° Talks: Regeneration Explained: Redesigning Our Planet, Our Food and Our Future

Rob Avis & Roberta Artemisia Campani October 26, 2025

FO° Talks: Will the Trump Administration Deploy Troops in Venezuela to Remove Maduro?

Leonardo Vivas & Rohan Khattar Singh October 25, 2025

FO° Talks: Chagos and Diego Garcia: Understanding Colonialism, Displacement and Geopolitics

David Vine & Atul Singh October 24, 2025

FO° Talks: Who Controls the Internet? Decoding Privacy, AI and Global Regulation

Nuno Guimarães & Roberta Artemisia Campani October 23, 2025

FO° Talks: France, UK, Canada and Australia Recognize Palestine, What Does It Mean for Israel?

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh October 22, 2025

FO° Talks: Who Will Be Japan’s Next Prime Minister?

Saya Kiba & Rohan Khattar Singh October 21, 2025

FO° Talks: Will South Korean Companies Reconsider Business in America After the Hyundai ICE Raid?

Douglas Hauer & Rohan Khattar Singh October 20, 2025

FO° Talks: What Does Trump’s H-1B Visa Fine Mean for US–India Relations?

Douglas Hauer & Rohan Khattar Singh October 19, 2025

FO° Talks: Russian Diamonds Flood Europe and America Despite Sanctions, Here’s How

Ilia Shumanov & Rohan Khattar Singh October 18, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump Administration Targets Legal and Illegal Immigrants with ICE Raids, Here’s How

Agustina Vergara Cid & Rohan Khattar Singh October 16, 2025

FO° Talks: Venezuela’s Maduro Rallies His Supporters as Tensions With US Escalate

Kyle Moran & Rohan Khattar Singh October 15, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA