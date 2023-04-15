In a wide-ranging conversation, this edition of FO° Podcasts examines the global economy. Nasir Khilji has five decades of experience as an economist. He worked in many departments for the US government before retiring as a senior economist from the Treasury.

Khilji speaks about both the challenges and the prospects of the American economy. He speaks about inflation, debt, healthcare and more in this podcast. Khilji discusses oil prices, inflation, growth prospects and more with editor-in-chief Atul Singh, the host of FO° Podcasts