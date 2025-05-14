The Price of Progress: Rethinking Capitalism in the 21st Century

In the halcyon days of the 1980s, when US President Ronald Reagan’s mellifluous voice proclaimed it was “morning in America,” few could have predicted the complex web of challenges we’d be facing four decades later. The neoliberal revolution, with its promise of unleashing innovation and prosperity through unfettered markets, has indeed transformed our world. But as we stand amidst the wreckage of financial crises, ecological devastation and a fraying social fabric, it’s clear that this transformation hasn’t been an unalloyed good.

The story of modern capitalism is, in many ways, a tale of unintended consequences. It’s a narrative that begins with the noble intentions of Enlightenment thinkers like Adam Smith, who saw in free markets a mechanism for increasing societal wealth and well-being. Smith, often caricatured as a cold-hearted prophet of self-interest, actually emphasized the importance of moral behavior and “fellow-feeling” as necessary components of a well-functioning market system.

But somewhere along the way, as capitalism evolved through the crucibles of industrialization, world wars and technological revolutions, we lost sight of this moral dimension. The nuanced views of classical political economists gave way to the reductive models of neoclassical economics, which treated humans as purely rational actors in a mechanistic universe of supply and demand.

This intellectual shift laid the groundwork for the neoliberal turn of the 1980s, championed by Reagan and UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, which promised to unleash unprecedented innovation and prosperity by getting government “off the backs” of entrepreneurs and corporations. And in some ways, this promise has been fulfilled. The past four decades have seen remarkable technological advances and a significant reduction in global extreme poverty.

Yet, as we survey the current landscape, it’s hard not to feel a sense of unease. The spoils of our economic system have been distributed with staggering inequality, creating a new gilded age that would make the robber barons blush. The relentless pursuit of growth has pushed our planet’s ecosystems to the brink, with climate change and biodiversity loss threatening the very foundations of our civilization.

Moreover, the social and cultural costs of our economic paradigm are becoming increasingly apparent. As the Consilience Project has compellingly argued, we’re witnessing a crisis of meaning in consumer societies, where human relationships and experiences are increasingly commodified. The diversity of human cultures, each with its unique wisdom and ways of being, is being homogenized in the solvent of global capitalism.

Perhaps most alarmingly, our physical and mental health seems to be deteriorating even as our material wealth increases. Chronic illnesses are on the rise, and we’re in the midst of a mental health epidemic that no amount of mindfulness apps or productivity hacks seems able to solve.

Thinking is the answer, not technology

The techno-optimists among us, exemplified by figures like Marc Andreessen, argue that these are merely growing pains on the path to a technological utopia. They paint a seductive vision of a future where artificial intelligence, genetic engineering and other marvels will solve all our problems, from climate change to mortality itself.

But this narrative of technological solutionism, while not without merit, fails to grapple with the full complexity of our predicament. It assumes that we can innovate our way out of problems that are, at their core, about values, power and the way we relate to each other and the natural world.

What’s needed is not an abandonment of markets or innovation, but a fundamental rethinking of their role in our society. We need an economic model that recognizes the interconnectedness of economic, social and ecological systems. One that internalizes the externalities that our current system so blithely ignores.

This means moving beyond GDP as our primary measure of progress and developing new indicators that capture true societal well-being. It means embracing the principles of regenerative economics, which seeks to align our economic activities with the rhythms and limits of natural systems.

We must also recalibrate the role of government, not as an enemy of markets, but as a vital force in shaping them to serve the common good. This includes robust regulation to internalize environmental and social costs, investment in public goods that markets systematically undervalue and a commitment to fostering innovation that addresses our most pressing challenges.

Vitally, we need to rebuild our sense of community and shared purpose. The atomization of society into individual consumers, each pursuing their own self-interest, has left us ill-equipped to face collective challenges. We must find ways to support local economies, preserve traditional knowledge systems and create spaces for meaningful connection and collective action.

Our difficult, necessary choice

None of this will be easy. The vested interests that benefit from the current system will resist change, and the sheer complexity of the challenges we face can be overwhelming. But as we stand at this crossroads in human history, we have a choice. We can continue down the path of a capitalism that treats the world as nothing more than resources to be exploited and markets to be conquered. Or we can chart a new course towards an economic model that serves human needs, fosters cultural flourishing and ensures ecological sustainability.

The stakes could not be higher. Our current trajectory is not only unsustainable but it is also an existential threat. But within this crisis lies an opportunity — a chance to redefine progress, to create an economy that works for all of us, not just a privileged few. It’s time to write a new story of capitalism, one that recognizes the full breadth of human potential and our deep interdependence with the natural world.

As we embark on this journey, we would do well to remember the wisdom of Smith, who understood that markets, at their best, could be a force for moral and social good. It’s time to reclaim that vision, updated for the complex realities of the 21st century. Our very future depends on the reinventing of Smith’s vision.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.