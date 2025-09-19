Support FO°
Search

Videos

FO° Talks: Is the Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Now Becoming a Normal State?

In this episode of FO° Talks, Atul Singh and Thomas Barfield express that Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is drifting into crisis. No state has formally recognized the Taliban, yet pragmatic dealings continue even as the economy collapses and internal fractures widen. Barfield warns of narcotics dependence, terrorism risks, regional instability and a volatile future for the nation.

Check out our comment feature!
Thomas Barfield & Atul Singh
September 19, 2025 07:21

[Though this video is not recent, the authors’ discussion remains relevant today.]

Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh and Professor Thomas Barfield discuss whether Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is becoming a “normal state.” While foreign powers engage with the new rulers, Barfield sees little sign of Afghanistan normalizing. Other states do not recognize the Taliban regime, internal fractures are growing, and the growing economic, political and social pressures could destabilize not only Afghanistan, but the wider region.

India, Pakistan and the shifting regional equation

Singh begins by raising India’s recent outreach to the Taliban, a surprising development given India’s bitter memory of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. Barfield explains that New Delhi’s calculus is driven less by affection for the Taliban and more by hostility toward Pakistan. Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, once the Taliban’s key backer, now finds itself bitten by its own creation. India has also invested heavily in Afghan infrastructure and hopes to access Central Asia through Iran’s Chabahar port. Still, Barfield stresses that trust is absent on all sides, calling it a classic “enemy of my enemy is my friend” dynamic.

Recognition without recognition

Barfield points out that no country has formally recognized the Taliban, not even Pakistan. Islamabad withheld recognition after its demands — the acceptance of the Durand Line (the Afghanistan–Pakistan border), suppression of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan nationalist movement and a halt to cross-border support — saw rejection. The Taliban’s dismissive response, he says, should not have been a surprise. Even during the 1990s, recognition was limited and short-lived.

Today, no government wants to be the first. Yet Barfield notes that pragmatic dealings continue: Qatar and China pursue business, the World Bank runs projects and Uzbekistan sells electricity despite having unpaid bills. Such transactions, he suggests, may buy goodwill and restrain jihadist groups from using Afghan territory.

The economic straitjacket

Despite these engagements, the Taliban remain cut off financially. Their national bank assets are frozen in Switzerland, and lack of recognition blocks access to UN aid and trade agreements. Afghanistan’s economy, Barfield says, is “in a very, very bad way.” Misery may suppress revolt for now, but once suffering normalizes, people begin to ask why they endure it.

This is a dangerous moment for the regime. Barfield warns that revolutions often come suddenly, and the Taliban has reason to fear the speed at which public sentiment could shift.

Four alarming trends

Drawing on a paper he co-authored, Barfield identifies four troubling developments under Taliban rule:

  1. Their domestic policies endanger Afghan citizens’ security and prosperity.
  2. Their foreign relations destabilize the neighborhood, especially Pakistan.
  3. Afghanistan once again risks becoming a base for global terrorism.
  4. The Taliban relies increasingly on narcotics, particularly heroin and methamphetamine, even while suppressing opium cultivation.

These developments, Barfield argues, underscore that Afghanistan remains more a source of regional risk than a stable state. Iran faces a refugee influx, Pakistan suffers Taliban-backed militancy, and China fears instability spilling into the autonomous region of Xinjiang. The Taliban may not themselves threaten the world, but Afghanistan still shelters groups with global ambitions, including the Islamic State.

Fragile state, fractured society

Turning inward, Singh asks about Taliban governance. Barfield stresses that Afghanistan has never had a dominant military institution like Pakistan. The Taliban’s army functions more as a “super militia,” vulnerable to collapse if legitimacy erodes.

Internally, cracks are widening: Radical restrictions on women alienate even conservative societies, ethnic favoritism toward Pashtuns fuels resentment and Afghanistan’s youthful population faces blocked opportunities. Kabul, a “primate city” with four million people and only 20,000 Taliban, could be the epicenter of an uprising. Ethnic divisions remain premodern, with each group seeking dominance, yet Barfield does not foresee ethnic cleansing or secession. Instead, the central danger is perception: In Afghanistan, no one backs a loser.

Vulnerabilities and the future

Barfield challenges the cliché of Afghanistan as a “graveyard of empires,” calling it instead a “graveyard of analysts looking backwards.” Poorly managed, the United States’ withdrawal erased the fragile republic, leaving the Taliban reliant on external resources yet denied them. He highlights historical lessons from King Mohammad Zāhir Shāh, the last king of Afghanistan, whose compromises sustained stability, in contrast to today’s zero-sum politics.

Looking forward, Barfield sees hazards everywhere: economic collapse, potential Taliban splits, Pakistan’s instability and speculation about a “Khorasan” identity as an alternative to ethnic nationalism. He even warns that the second administration of US President Donald Trump could worsen matters, as Trump’s disdain for foreign spending might cut off vital funds and “hasten [Afghanistan’s] downfall.”

Ultimately, Barfield concludes, Afghanistan will likely hold together, not out of unity but because no ethnic group has a viable nationalist ideology. “Afghanistan is a land of arranged marriages,” he quips, “and nationalism is a romantic enterprise.”

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Is the Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Now Becoming a Normal State?

Thomas Barfield & Atul Singh September 19, 2025

FO° Talks: Examining Syria Through Swiss Eyes

Jean-Daniel Ruch & Atul Singh September 18, 2025

FO° Talks: Tucker Peck Tried Every Religion, But Only Buddhism Did THIS to His Mind

Tucker Peck & Anton Schauble September 17, 2025

FO° Live: A New Look at Post Asia Pivot US Foreign Policy

Richard Fontaine, Robert Blackwill & Atul Singh September 16, 2025

FO° Talks: Here’s How Helicopters Will Make India a Major Geopolitical Power

Ashutosh Lal & Atul Singh September 15, 2025

FO° Talks: Bangladesh: Can Interim Government of Muhammad Yunus Protect Hindus?

Shahidul Alam & Rohan Khattar Singh September 14, 2025

FO° Talks: Traditional or Modern: What Life Do American Families Want?

Aidan Grogan & Peter Isackson September 13, 2025

FO° Talks: Alabama Can Teach the World a Lot About Racism, Resilience and Community

Alexis Okeowo & Rohan Khattar Singh September 12, 2025

FO° Talks: What Makes Hinduism Unique? How Does It Differ from Islam and Christianity?

Stephen P. Huyler & Atul Singh September 11, 2025

FO° Talks: The West Has Ignored India and Been Wrong About It for Years

Stephen P. Huyler & Atul Singh September 10, 2025

FO° Exclusive: The Story of Alaska and Washington DC Summits

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 07, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Dramatically Deteriorating US Economic Governance

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 06, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Donald Trump’s Assault on the Federal Government

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 05, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Global Lightning Round up of August 2025

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 04, 2025

FO° Talks: How Indians in US Fought Against Indira Gandhi’s Emergency

DC Agrawal & Rohan Khattar Singh September 03, 2025

FO° Talks: Your Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Hotstar Could Get Costlier, Here’s Why

Daniel Bunn & Rohan Khattar Singh September 02, 2025

FO° Talks: Bolivia: Fuel and Economic Crisis Lead to Widespread Support for the Right

Leonardo Vivas & Rohan Khattar Singh September 01, 2025

FO° Talks: Here’s What American Companies NEED to Know Before Investing in India

Russell Stamets August 31, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act Will Cook the Planet?

Sam Raus & Rohan Khattar Singh August 29, 2025

FO° Talks: What Are the Epstein Files and Why Is Trump Trying To Stop the Release Now?

Peter Isackson, Kaitlyn Diana & Rohan Khattar Singh August 28, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA