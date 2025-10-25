Videos

FO° Talks: Will the Trump Administration Deploy Troops in Venezuela to Remove Maduro?

In this episode of FO° Talks, Rohan Khattar Singh and Leonardo Vivas explore how shifting US priorities have reshaped its confrontation with Venezuela. What began as a campaign for regime change has evolved into a national-security narrative. Vivas traces how corruption, cartels and military control sustain Maduro’s rule while ordinary Venezuelans lose hope for democracy.

Check out our comment feature!
Leonardo Vivas & Rohan Khattar Singh
October 25, 2025 05:44

Fair Observer’s Video Producer Rohan Khattar Singh speaks with Leonardo Vivas, a Venezuelan scholar of Latin American politics, about the escalating standoff between the United States and Venezuela. Their conversation explores how Washington’s strategy has evolved under US President Donald Trump’s administration, how Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro’s regime has managed to endure and what these developments mean for Venezuelans.

US–Venezuela tensions

Relations between Washington and the Venezuelan capital of Caracas have been tense for decades. The conflict deepened after the rise of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and deteriorated further under Maduro. As Vivas explains, the early Trump administration pursued a “maximum pressure” campaign designed to remove Maduro from power. Yet over time, that posture shifted. The administration’s rhetoric now emphasizes national security over regime change — a pivot that reflects both declining enthusiasm within the Republican Party and an attempt to frame the Venezuelan issue for a domestic audience.

The new narrative links Venezuela to terrorism and narcotrafficking, particularly through the “cartel of the suns,” a network of military and political insiders accused of running drug operations from within the state. These allegations justified a naval deployment to the Caribbean involving warships, stealth jets in Puerto Rico, and a nuclear submarine. While Pentagon statements warned that any aggression from Maduro’s forces would be met in kind, Vivas stresses that a full invasion is “totally out of the picture.” Venezuela, he notes, is far too large, and such a move would dwarf the 1989 Panama invasion that required 25,000 troops.

Cartels or oil?

Khattar Singh asks whether the focus on cartels conceals a more traditional motivation: access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves. Vivas rejects the theory outright, pointing out that the industry is in “pretty bad shape.” Production has collapsed from over three million barrels per day to roughly half that figure, and much of Venezuela’s heavy crude requires expensive refining technology that few facilities possess.

Vivas concludes that oil can no longer drive US policy. Instead, he suspects the security narrative helps Washington sell its approach internally. Behind the public rhetoric may lie other objectives — pressuring Caracas to cooperate on deportations or creating leverage to push Maduro toward negotiations.

Who supports Maduro

Maduro’s survival has baffled outside observers. Vivas explains that the regime functions as a coalition of vested interests, centered on the military. With Cuban assistance, the armed forces were restructured to make coups nearly impossible. Security agencies monitor officers and politicians alike, ensuring loyalty through surveillance and lucrative side deals.

As oil wealth declined, illicit economies replaced ideology as the main source of cohesion. Drug trafficking, gold smuggling and corruption now underpin the system. Vivas recounts a case near the Colombian border where a landowner was jailed after refusing to sell land coveted for drug operations, highlighting how criminal networks and state actors intertwine. Colombian insurgents such as the National Liberation Army also operate freely inside Venezuela, sustaining this hybrid order.

Maduro, Vivas says, serves as the cement holding it all together. His fall would shatter the current structure. While democracy’s return would face immense obstacles — the regime dominates the courts, media and oil sector — Vivas doubts that the coalition could survive without its central figure.

What Venezuelans feel

Khattar Singh turns the conversation to public sentiment. Vivas believes most Venezuelans have lost faith in elections after the July 28 contest, when the opposition’s clear victory was nullified by the government. For many, it proved that ballots alone cannot end authoritarian rule.

The despair extends to the diaspora. Around 800,000 Venezuelans live in the US under temporary protection, asylum or refugee status. Many risk deportation yet cannot return to a country suffering hyperinflation, chronic power outages and institutional decay. Vivas suggests that, despite their disillusionment, many quietly welcome American pressure as a potential catalyst for change.

Gen Z in Venezuela

Asked about the younger generation, Vivas compares Venezuela to Nepal, where youth movements recently drove political reform. He argues that Venezuelans have not surrendered completely. The country’s 40 years of 20th-century democracy left a collective memory of freedom that resists authoritarian normalization. Nonetheless, frustration is intense. Young people, seeing few prospects at home, increasingly choose emigration over activism.

Maduro’s allies

Internationally, Maduro stands more isolated than ever. “Nobody wants to take [...] a selfie with Maduro,” Vivas jokes. His only dependable allies remain Cuba and Nicaragua, while former regional partners now keep their distance. The regime further alienated neighbors by reviving claims to annex the Essequibo region between Venezuela and Guyana, provoking Brazil to deploy troops along its northern border. Even Cuba, despite its alliance, has sided with Guyana on this dispute.

For Vivas, this combination of diplomatic isolation, economic collapse and creeping military pressure leaves Maduro in his weakest position yet. Still, he cautions, the Venezuelan regime has repeatedly shown a remarkable capacity to adapt — and its end, however near it may seem, is far from guaranteed.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Will the Trump Administration Deploy Troops in Venezuela to Remove Maduro?

Leonardo Vivas & Rohan Khattar Singh October 25, 2025

FO° Talks: Chagos and Diego Garcia: Understanding Colonialism, Displacement and Geopolitics

David Vine & Atul Singh October 24, 2025

FO° Talks: Who Controls the Internet? Decoding Privacy, AI and Global Regulation

Nuno Guimarães & Roberta Artemisia Campani October 23, 2025

FO° Talks: France, UK, Canada and Australia Recognize Palestine, What Does It Mean for Israel?

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh October 22, 2025

FO° Talks: Who Will Be Japan’s Next Prime Minister?

Saya Kiba & Rohan Khattar Singh October 21, 2025

FO° Talks: Will South Korean Companies Reconsider Business in America After the Hyundai ICE Raid?

Douglas Hauer & Rohan Khattar Singh October 20, 2025

FO° Talks: What Does Trump’s H-1B Visa Fine Mean for US–India Relations?

Douglas Hauer & Rohan Khattar Singh October 19, 2025

FO° Talks: Russian Diamonds Flood Europe and America Despite Sanctions, Here’s How

Ilia Shumanov & Rohan Khattar Singh October 18, 2025

FO° Talks: Trump Administration Targets Legal and Illegal Immigrants with ICE Raids, Here’s How

Agustina Vergara Cid & Rohan Khattar Singh October 16, 2025

FO° Talks: Venezuela’s Maduro Rallies His Supporters as Tensions With US Escalate

Kyle Moran & Rohan Khattar Singh October 15, 2025

FO° Talks: Japan’s Ties With Philippines Soar Amid China Tensions. Will India Join the Alliance?

Saya Kiba & Rohan Khattar Singh October 14, 2025

FO° Talks: After Sushi, Ramen and Matcha, Actor Sayuri Oyamada Picks the Next Viral Japanese Food

Sayuri Oyamada & Rohan Khattar Singh October 13, 2025

FO° Talks: Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli Resigns After Deadly Protests, What Next?

Kuber Chalise & Rohan Khattar Singh October 12, 2025

FO° Talks: How Impeachments, Scandals and Corruption Shaped South Korea’s Politics

David Tizzard & Atul Singh October 11, 2025

FO° Talks: Moldova’s Pro-EU Party Wins Pivotal Election: A Turning Point or Trouble Ahead?

Sebastian Schäffer & Atul Singh October 10, 2025

FO° Talks: Gen Z’s Anti-Left Shift: Women Turn to Conservative and Religious Lifestyle

Anna Mays & Rohan Khattar Singh October 09, 2025

FO° Talks: Netflix and NFL Are More Popular Than Church, Gen Z Moving Away From Religion?

Anna Mays & Rohan Khattar Singh October 08, 2025

FO° Talks: The 5,000-Year Secret History of African Slavery They Don’t Teach You

Martin Plaut October 07, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Economic Pain and Political Turmoil Around the World

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 06, 2025

FO° Exclusive: US Dollar Will Continue to Lose Value

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 05, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA