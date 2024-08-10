Harris, a former prosecutor and senator from California, hails from a mixed Indian/Jamaican background and had a diverse upbringing. Her political career began in 2003 when she was elected as San Francisco’s district attorney. Harris’s experiences as a prosecutor and senator have influenced her political positions. As California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017 and subsequently one of the state’s two senators in Congress, Harris staked out an image as a tough prosecutor and a stalwart supporter of progressive causes. As she campaigns, Harris faces the challenge of balancing her strong positions with the need to appeal to a broad electorate.

Harris’s strategy for winning key voter support

During her 2020 presidential campaign, Kamala Harris promoted a progressive platform with proposals for single-payer healthcare, defunding the police and a ban on fracking. Over time, however, she has walked these positions back. Instead of advocating for full single-payer healthcare, she now supports a more gradual approach to expanding access. Her focus on policing has shifted from defunding to reforming practices. On fracking, Harris now backs restrictions rather than a complete ban. Despite these adjustments, she remains dedicated to progressive values, especially in environmental protection and social justice. Still, she risks being labeled a flip-flopper as she attempts to make herself more acceptable for a national audience.

Harris’s path to victory in the upcoming election depends on her ability to appeal to voters in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. Voters in these decisive electorates do not necessarily have the same concerns that the average voter does nationwide. While Harris enjoys strong support in blue states like California and New York, she must win over voters in these swing states to secure the presidency.

The Trump campaign has already launched attacks against Harris, focusing on her record as a prosecutor and her stance on immigration. In response, Harris released an ad highlighting her efforts to pass immigration reform and blamed Trump for obstructing these efforts. However, her role in managing immigration policy for the Biden administration and her previous support for decriminalizing border crossings may make it difficult for her to distance herself from the current administration’s handling of the border, which has drawn fire from both sides of the aisle. This is a big hurdle, as voters currently (and, historically speaking, unusually) rank immigration as their top concern.

Her exceptional fundraising skills, strong appeal to minority voters and substantial experience as a prosecutor and senator strengthen Harris’s candidacy. However, she faces challenges, including perceived inexperience in foreign policy, a history of staff turnover and concerns about her preparedness and consistency. Addressing these issues will be key to enhancing her campaign’s effectiveness and broadening her appeal.

A progressive vision for change amidst political challenges

If elected, Kamala Harris would champion a progressive agenda emphasizing environmental protection, social justice and healthcare reform. Her focus on climate change would likely drive initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy. She might pursue reforms in social justice to address systemic inequalities and support marginalized communities. Her healthcare reform efforts could include expanding access and affordability through measures like improving the Affordable Care Act. However, Harris would face significant opposition from Republicans, particularly regarding her proposed tax increases and her foreign policy positions on Israel and Ukraine. Overcoming these challenges will require strategic negotiation and bipartisan cooperation.

There will not be enough money to fulfill every item on the progressive wish list, so Harris will have to prioritize if she is elected. As president, she would likely pick a Green New Deal and single-payer healthcare as spending priorities. It is probable that she would raise takes, especially for specific population segments, to finance these programs. This aligns with her past support for big government programs and her identification as the most liberal senator.

The election outcome will depend on various factors, including the state of the economy, the effectiveness of campaigning and the candidates’ ability to connect with voters. Harris’s success will hinge on her ability to moderate her progressive stances while still appealing to her base and distancing herself from the Biden administration’s less popular policies.

The 2024 presidential election promises to be a closely contested race, with Harris facing a formidable opponent in Donald Trump. The outcome will have significant implications for the future of the United States, both domestically and internationally.

[Peter Choi edited this podcast and wrote the first draft of this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.