In this episode of The Dr. Rod Berger Show, Rod speaks with Alan Waring, a renowned risk management expert with over 40 years of experience across various countries and sectors. In this insightful conversation, they explore the intricate world of risk assessment, the multidimensional nature of risk and the impact of culture on business interactions.

Risk is not just about numbers but is deeply bound up with individual psychology, group dynamics and cultural factors. Alan shares eye-opening examples, like the long-term risk aversion in job security contrasted with risk-taking in gambling prevalent in Eastern societies. He emphasizes the importance of understanding Eastern societies’ cultural norms and social dynamics in business settings.

The discussion then takes a personal turn, highlighting how Alan’s approach to risk has influenced his personal life, contrasting his logical mindset with his artist wife’s different approach to risk. Alan also reflects on a childhood encounter with a Holocaust survivor, shaping his lifelong stance against authoritarianism.

For university students, Alan underscores the essence of curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge as the core purpose of higher education. He shares practical advice on embracing and learning from unpleasant realities.

Alan Waring’s extensive experience—from corporate audits in Europe to cultural change initiatives in China—provides a unique lens through which he views the world of risk. His perspectives are not just for risk professionals but for anyone wanting to navigate the complexities of our global society.

Tune in to this episode to gain valuable insights from Alan’s vast expertise and learn how to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of risk in both personal and professional realms.

